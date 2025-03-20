General Hospital March 19 Episode Recap: Brennan Goes on Warpath Against Valentin

The last episode saw Valentin trying to poison Brennan, but Carly ended up consuming the poisoned champagne. Carly fought for her life and survived thanks to the anti-dote that was given to her at the last minute. However, a furious Brennan is now on a war path to destroy Valentin for good.

Valentin assumed that Brennan was the one to send a kill squad after him in South America, but it looks like he miscalculated and messed with the wrong guy. It will be tough for him to settle back into his life in Port Charles. Will Valentin be a fugitive forever?

Anna found out about Valentin’s failed attempt at murder. She realized that Carly’s sudden hospitalization was Valentin’s doing. Anna is guilt-ridden as she is the one to let him on the run to get him to bring Charlotte back to her. Valentin’s reckless move could have dire consequences on both Charlotte and Anna!

At the hospital, Carly was awake and asked Jack where he was going, and he responded, “To make sure this never happens again.” He will surely pull out all the stops to eliminate Valentin. Elsewhere, Sonny and Valentin have a confrontation.

The last episode saw the latter being held at gunpoint for breaking and entering Sonny’s house – Valentin’s former house. Valentin cracked a deal and bought his freedom by letting Sonny know about Soliski – a hitman who’s after him.

Sonny has been reeling with the shocking news. Elsewhere, Valentin told Laura that Brennan and his people are dangerous and have high-profile connections. “You’ve got to know who and what you’re up against,” he warned her.

