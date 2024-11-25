General Hospital Spoilers: Will Curtis Team Up With Michael to Take Over Aurora?
In the upcoming General Hospital episode, November 25, 2024: As power struggles escalate at Aurora, Curtis Ashford must decide if aligning with Michael Corinthos is the right move to secure his place as CEO.
The battle for control of Aurora Media takes center stage on General Hospital as Drew Quartermaine and Michael Corinthos face off. With Curtis Ashford caught in the middle, Monday’s episode promises tense conversations, legal twists, and daring escapes. Will Curtis side with Michael to secure his future, or will his loyalty to Drew prevail?
Meanwhile, Ava Jerome’s trial unfolds with dramatic developments. Kristina Corinthos-Davis predicts that convicting Ava will require drastic measures, but Ric Lansing’s strong opening statement paints Ava as innocent in the tragic accident that claimed Kristina’s baby. When Trina Robinson takes the stand, she hesitates under pressure, struggling to balance honesty with fairness toward Ava. While Trina’s testimony may waver, Ava will appreciate her heartfelt intentions.
At Turning Woods, Cyrus Renault keeps a close eye on Lulu Spencer, who’s been feigning a coma. Fearing for her safety, Lulu plans another daring escape. Disguised in stolen scrubs and a hoodie, she seizes her chance to outsmart Cyrus and slip away undetected. Lulu’s escape could mark a turning point as she works to reclaim her life and expose Cyrus’ sinister agenda.
General Hospital sets the stage for high-stakes confrontations and game-changing decisions this week. Will Curtis align with Michael to secure Aurora’s top spot? Can Lulu finally break free from Cyrus’ clutches? Stay tuned as the drama continues to unravel in Port Charles.
