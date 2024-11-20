General Hospital Spoilers: Will Elizabeth Baldwin Push Lucky Spencer?
In the upcoming General Hospital episode, November 20, 2024: Tension rises as Liz pressures Lucky, and shocking revelations about Sam McCall’s death come to light.
General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday, November 20, tease pivotal moments as Elizabeth Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst) urges Lucky Spencer (Jonathan Jackson) to decide his future. Meanwhile, Sam McCall’s (Kelly Monaco) autopsy results could lead to unsettling truths and ripple effects across Port Charles.
Elizabeth’s priority is ensuring stability for Aiden Webber (Colin Cassidy). She’s adamant that Lucky needs to make a firm choice about staying or leaving, sparing Aiden the uncertainty.
At General Hospital, Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) will reveal the results of Sam’s autopsy, which may uncover disturbing details tied to her death. Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) blames himself, believing his encouragement for Sam’s liver donation added undue pressure. However, both Dante and Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi) will eventually rally for justice, suspecting foul play based on the autopsy findings.
Meanwhile, Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober) looms ominously. Preview clips show him beside Lulu Spencer’s (Alexa Havins) bedside, vowing to "take care of her." Speculation arises that Cyrus might have tampered with Lulu’s ventilator or sabotaged Sam’s recovery. Flashbacks could provide critical answers about his involvement.
Elsewhere, Molly Lansing-Davis (Kristen Vaganos) shares Ric Lansing’s (Rick Hearst) defense strategy for Ava Jerome (Maura West) with Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn). Molly’s resistance to Ric’s plan hints at conflict, while Alexis makes a significant promise—possibly related to Ava’s case or her personal response to the autopsy results.
Rocco Falconeri (Finn Carr) informs Danny Morgan (Asher Antonzyn) of Jason Morgan’s (Steve Burton) clash with Drew Quartermaine (Cameron Mathison). Jason, however, stays tight-lipped, choosing to shield Danny from the full story. A heart-to-heart conversation strengthens their bond in the wake of Sam’s death.
Wednesday’s General Hospital promises emotional confrontations and deepening mysteries. Will Lucky make the choice Liz demands? Can Sam’s loved ones uncover the truth about her death, and will Cyrus’s sinister actions finally catch up with him? Stay tuned for all the twists and turns ahead!
