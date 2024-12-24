‘He Couldn’t Have Been More Kind’: Jon M. Chu Recalls Getting Call From THIS Ace Director After The Release Of Wicked

Wicked had been one of the highly anticipated movies of the year. With the release of the musical, the fans and the critics have been praising the movie and the crew for their contribution.

During his appearance on the CBS Mornings, the filmmaker of the movie revealed that while he is grateful for the love he has been getting for the film, one message that made his day was from George Lucas. The Star Wars director had called Chu up right after he watched the film.

While sitting down for an interview with the hosts of the show, the director claimed that Lucas called him from the mall he had gone to watch the film.

Elaborating on the conversation he had with the veteran director of the industry, the Wicked filmmaker said, "He was still at the mall where he’d just seen the movie. He couldn’t have been more kind.” Chu further added, "He’s like, 'I see all the elements in that movie. I know how hard it is to pull it all together.'"

Expressing his admiration for Lucas, Chu stated, "It’s so nice when you see leaders like that, creative leaders who actually reach out. I didn’t know that happened and are just so kind and say we’re doing this together."

ALSO READ: Why Did Wicked Director Jon M. Chu Say 'Everything Scared' Him About Making The Film? Recalls THIS Moment As Most Intimidating

Meanwhile, the director will return with another part of Wicked in the upcoming year. As for the first installment, the film reviews published online have presented a positive verdict for the film. Moreover, the movie’s commercial success has opened up gates for the film to be recognised for the award nominations.

Advertisement

As for the cast members, the lead characters of Glinda and Elphaba are portrayed by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, respectively. Other cast members include Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey, Bowen Yang, and Jeff Goldblum.

The official synopsis of the film read, “Misunderstood because of her green skin, a young woman named Elphaba forges an unlikely but profound friendship with Glinda, a student with an unflinching desire for popularity.” The movie will soon be available to watch on streaming platforms.

ALSO READ: Wicked: Part 2 Gets New Title 'For Good' Ahead Of 2025 Release