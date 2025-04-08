Meghan Markle Shares Adorable Childhood Pics to Celebrate Debut Episode of Podcast; ‘Being an Entrepreneur Can…’

Meghan Markle celebrated the launch of her first-ever podcast with an adorable throwback post! On Tuesday, April 8, the Duchess of Sussex took to social media to celebrate the debut episode of Confessions of a Female Founder with pictures of herself as a Girl Scout selling cookies.

“Being an entrepreneur can start young,” she captioned the post. Markle also quipped that after all these years, she’s still selling cookies, referring to the shortbread butter cookies with flower sprinkles from her Lifestyle brand, As Ever.

Markle announced that the debut episode of her podcast will feature renowned entrepreneur Whitney Wolfe Herd, the founder and CEO of Bumble. “Now streaming wherever you get your podcasts!” the Duchess added.

In the first picture, a young Markle posed for the camera wearing a brown Girl Scouts uniform and holding what appeared to be a box of cookies. The following snap showed her selling the cookies with her fellow Girl Scout members.

Lastly, Markle posed holding a bunch of colorful balloons, while standing in front of a cookie booth, next to a child who held a box of cookies.

In the first podcast episode, she and Wolf Herd engaged in powerful conversations on topics like entrepreneurship, motherhood and much more. The Duchess opened up about her struggle with postpartum preeclampsia.

“It’s so rare and so scary,” she admitted. Markle recalled that it was tough to juggle all that secretly and still try to show up for people, especially for the children. “But those things are huge medical scares,” she added.

Markle, who shares son, Prince Archie, 5, or her daughter, Princess Lilibet, 3, with her husband Prince Harry, didn’t specify which pregnancy exposed her to those challenges. On March 25, ahead of the launch of the podcast, she shared a glimpse into her studio.

She gave a quick look at the location in her Instagram story at the time and wrote the name of her podcast over it. Last month, Markle also launched her lifestyle show With Love, Meghan, which is currently streaming on Netflix.