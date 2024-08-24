Inside Out 3: Will There Be a Third Movie? Plans Explored

Following the tremendous success of Inside Out 2, expectations are high for what the future holds for the franchise. The latest sequel to the 2015 hit Inside Out continues Riley's emotional journey as she transitions into adolescence. As Riley approaches high school, new emotions are introduced, such as Anxiety, Envy, Embarrassment, and Ennui, which reflect the mounting social pressures she faces. The movie has already shattered box office records, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year so far, proving that this is a franchise that continues to captivate audiences.

Inside Out 3: a sequel is almost inevitable

Inside Out 3 hasn't been confirmed as of now, but another sequel is looking increasingly plausible. Pixar chief creative officer Pete Docter hinted that his studio may be interested in continuing the story further. "We're thinking about what ideas could be for where a third movie could go," Docter told Fandango, as there's still so much that can be done with this rich, colorful world. He described the current conceptual stage as being in a place that was very similar to what happened immediately after the first Inside Out, where they had plenty of ideas but didn't know exactly where to go with them.

Specifically, Docter fleshed out that concepts dropped from both Inside Out and Inside Out 2 could find their way into a potential third film. He'd like to dig deeper into this universe they've created. He cited that some ideas from past films didn't make the final cut for thematic reasons, but they remain viable for future exploration.

Advertisement

"I would love for it to feel as though out of this vast world we only saw like three percent and the rest of it is still out there," Docter said. "So, there's a lot to explore, a lot of things that we played with in the first movie or the second movie that didn't work for story reasons; they didn't fit thematically, so we have a lot to play with."

The anticipation of a third movie isn't limited to Pixar. During an appearance on Good Morning America, when Disney CEO Bob Iger was asked about Inside Out 3, he got very excited. He didn't confirm it, but he did say he would "love" for it to happen, so he said, "I'll just leave it at that," which raised the eyebrows of all those looking forward to it.

Director Kelsey Mann, on duty for Inside Out 2, is equally anxious to dive back into this fanciful world. As discussed with ComicBook, Mann called out several creative avenues that remained open to the franchise. "I love this world. It's such a great world to play in, and ideas just kind of come from playing in this world, both for locations and characters," Mann explained. He said that many of the ideas, particularly from the newest movie, were tabled because they didn't quite work for this storyline, but he hopes that sometime in the future they will be used.

Advertisement

One of those ideas was a place called "Procrastination Land," a theme park forever under construction and never ready to open. Mann called it a funny concept that really spoke to his teenage years. "It had a big sign that said, 'Procrastination Land,' with 'Coming Soon' on it. Anger was frustrated and kept asking, 'When are they gonna start building that place?!!' It's a funny idea, and it didn't fit this story, but I believe it has to be used somehow in the future."

With the huge success of Inside Out 2, a sequel is almost guaranteed. Made on a budget of USD 200 million, the movie is now estimated to pull in between USD 140 million and USD 150 million this weekend—Pixar's second-biggest opening weekend ever. This puts it at a minimum of USD 50 million ahead of its original in its first week and clears a pathway to an even more profitable box office run. It could easily push past the original film's USD 857.6 million total earnings, quite easily guaranteeing a third installment.

Advertisement

The Inside Out franchise seems to do pretty well considering this disappointing slate of summer movies. But those commercial returns aside, it's a concept with endless possibilities. Riley is growing up, and her changing emotions, as she does, will just continue to be a goldmine. Whether it is off at college or further investigation in high school—especially if she gets into some college with a scholarship like that hockey player—the options are endless.

The ending of Inside Out 2 leaves the door quite open for further exploring Riley's Sense of Self. Getting into the Varsity hockey team will bring new challenges, battling anxieties, and trying to keep in touch with old and new friends. Given the possible ways the story could go, it says a lot about Mann's enthusiasm to carry on the journey of Riley in Inside Out 3, which could probably reveal even more layers to this developing character and her inner world.

ALSO READ: Inside Out 2 Star Kensington Tallman Shares What She Would Love To See In A Potential Sequel