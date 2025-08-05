James Cameron Teases Plans for Avatar 4, 5 And Maybe Even...

James Cameron has confirmed he is ready to take on more Avatar films. The Oscar-winning director is moving forward with Avatar 4 and Avatar 5, both of which are fully written and already dated for release. Speaking to Empire ahead of his 71st birthday, Cameron said, “I’m healthy, I’m good to go. I’m not going to rule it out...I might not be able to do that…[but] if I can, I’ll just do it.”

Advertisement

The Avatar franchise, which began in 2009, remains Cameron’s primary focus despite his busy schedule. The next installment, Avatar: Fire and Ash, is set to release on December 19, 2025, with Avatar 4 coming on December 21, 2029, and Avatar 5 following on December 19, 2031.

Scripts are ready through Avatar 5

James Cameron confirmed that the scripts for the Avatar series are complete up to the fifth installment. He also shared that he already has “ideas for six and seven,” but he likely won’t direct those. “I’ll probably be handing the baton on at that point. Mortality catches up,” Cameron said.

He acknowledged that directing more Avatar films would require stamina and dedication. “It’s six or seven years of hard work,” he admitted, adding that while he’s committed for now, the long-term plan might involve passing the story to another director.

Here’s what Cameron said about working on new films

While some fans hope he’ll move on to different stories, Cameron explained why he continues with Avatar. “Why did [George] Lucas keep working in the same thing? Why did [Gene] Roddenberry keep working in the same thing? Because when you connect with people, why would you squander that?”

Advertisement

Still, Cameron is not only focused on Avatar. He is also developing other films, including Ghosts of Hiroshima and The Devils. Speaking to Discussing Film, Cameron called Ghosts of Hiroshima “the most challenging film I ever make.” He added, “I might not even be up to the task, but that never stopped me before.”

ALSO READ: The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan’s Video From Set Teases Fiery Zeus Scene with Matt Damon’s Odysseus