The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan’s Video From Set Teases Fiery Zeus Scene with Matt Damon’s Odysseus

A new behind-the-scenes video from Christopher Nolan’s upcoming epic The Odyssey has surfaced online, giving fans a glimpse into one of the film’s most intense sequences. Captured by TikTok user Luca Pizzoleo, the footage shows a dramatic scene of Odysseus’ ship engulfed in smoke and flames, with crew members scrambling to fight the fire.

Inspired by Homer’s ancient poem, The Odyssey follows Odysseus’ long journey home after the Trojan War. The film stars Matt Damon as the King of Ithaca, with Tom Holland as his son Telemachus and Charlize Theron as the sorceress Circe. The movie also includes Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Elliot Page, and Lupita Nyong’o in yet-to-be-revealed roles.

What does the leaked scene reveal?

The fiery scene has led many fans to speculate about which moment from Homer’s epic is being depicted. While some believe it could show the storm Poseidon sends after Odysseus leaves Calypso’s island, this theory seems unlikely. In that part of the story, Odysseus is alone and without a crew.

Instead, the scene most likely shows the wrath of Zeus after Odysseus’ crew eats the sacred cattle of the sun god Helios. In Homer’s tale, Zeus punishes the crew by destroying their ship with a thunderbolt. The new footage, which features flashing lights, fire, and dense smoke, closely matches this event.

Here’s why this scene stands out

The captured footage reflects Christopher Nolan’s signature approach to filmmaking, using practical effects and real-world locations. The director is known for creating large-scale, immersive scenes, and The Odyssey appears to continue that trend. The burning ship and lightning effects were all filmed on location, and the scale of the production is already drawing comparisons to Nolan’s earlier work on Dunkirk and Interstellar.

Given Nolan’s commitment to realism, it’s no surprise that locals managed to film parts of the production. As The Odyssey continues filming around the world, more such clips could surface in the months ahead.

