Justin Bieber Posts Childhood Pictures Hours After Selena Gomez’s Throwback Video; Fans Wonder If It is a Coincidence
Justin Bieber posting childhood pictures hours after ex Selena Gomez's throwback video sparked hilarious reactions. Some fans speculate his post wasn't a coincidence, others believe it to be a new music tease!
Justin Bieber shared a picture from his latest outing at Disney with his wife, Hailey Bieber, Eddie Benjamin, and The Kid LAROI on March 20. Surprisingly, the carousel also included a few pictures from his childhood, and fans were quick to connect it to Selena Gomez’s latest post.
The Wizards of Waverly Place actress took to social media to share a throwback clip of her audition for Disney. In the clip, a pre-teen Gomez talked about her hopes for her singing and acting career—update: both are thriving.
“We’re not getting any younger,” Gomez, now a newly minted SAG Award-winning actress, wrote in the caption. Hours later, the Baby singer shared his Disney-related throwback post, prompting hilarious reactions from fans.
“Hailey, get off this man’s phone,” one user commented under his post. “THE QUALITY OF THE FIRST PHOTO IS SENDING ME,” another quipped. “Sel also posted a throwback video a few hours ago,” another pointed out suspiciously.
However, some users got excited, assuming that Bieber’s sudden throwback post might hint at his upcoming album. “Bro is posting a lot, and real Beliebers know this means there’s an album on the way,” a fan speculated.
Another user jokingly called Eddie Benjamin and The Kid LAROI the couple’s “older” children. The Jelena online war seems never-ending. Gomez’s latest album, I Said I Love You First, featuring her fiancé Benny Blanco, was released yesterday, sending fans into a frenzy as they speculated about a possible dig at Bieber and Hailey.
However, the Only Murders in the Building actress told Spotify that her songs don’t allude to anything people might assume. She insisted that she has “evolved” over the past few years and is living a “new forever” life.
Hailey was recently accused of liking a TikTok video that shaded Gomez. Enraged fans called out the Rhode Beauty founder for being immature, despite having a baby with the man who was once Gomez’s ex.
When the matter escalated, her rep released a statement denying the allegation, saying, “This never happened.”