Kathie Lee Gifford Suffers Dual Pelvis Fracture Amid Hip Replacement Recovery; Says The Lord Is Telling Her 'It's Time To Slow Down'

Kathie Lee Gifford revealed to People in an article published on Tuesday, July 30, that she is dealing with a pelvis injury from a fall while recovering from hip replacement surgery. The 70-year-old former Today host said she fractured her pelvis in two places after weakening her body by moving 300 books by herself during book signing events in Nashville.

Describing her current injury as more painful than her hip replacement surgery, Gifford noted to the publication that she hurt her pelvis bones when she tripped and fell while hurrying to her friend who had come to pick her up. Gifford was hospitalized for a week for physical therapy following the accident.

Gifford calls it a humbling experience

Acknowledging her age, Gifford detailed how a person thinks they know their body only for it to change when they grow older. The television presenter was also bummed about having to spend most of the summer indoors but remained optimistic about going back to her farm and indulging in all kinds of summer experiences soon. “The Lord is telling me it's time to slow down. I've been running my whole life. The Lord is telling me, ‘You've planted a gazillion roses. Try smelling them,’” she told People of her future plans.

Earlier this month, Gifford told the publication she needed hip replacement surgery due to her active lifestyle over the years. Despite the challenges, however, she, at the time, told People she doesn't regret living life to the fullest.

Kathie Lee Gifford is celebrating the release of her new book

Gifford conceived the book Herod and Mary: The True Story of the Tyrant King and the Mother of the Risen Savior while on a trip to Israel a few years ago, she told the above-mentioned outlet.

The book, a historical nonfiction, gives deep insight into how “Herod came to power, how corruption and an ancient evil threatened the stability of a nation, and how a teenage Mary was called to traverse these obstacles by bringing the savior Jesus” to the world, according to an official description. The publication hit the shelves on July 16.

