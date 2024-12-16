Kris Jenner Reveals Her Foolproof System for Tackling Christmas Wish Lists

Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family, has a knack for making the holidays magical for her kids and grandkids. From coordinating Christmas wish lists to planning the family’s iconic Christmas Eve party, Kris embodies the spirit of the season.

Kris revealed to E! News on December 4 that she uses a family group chat to keep up with her children and grandchildren's holiday wishes. Her kids text her what their little ones want, and Kris finds joy in the process. Last year, she chuckled over one grandchild’s request for Anastasia Beverly Hills beauty products, considering both Kim and Kylie have their own makeup lines.

As her 13 grandchildren grow older, their holiday interests evolve. “One year, they’ll be into dolls, and then the next, it’s something completely different,” Kris explained, noting that her older grandkids now join the family chat to share updates themselves.

The festive traditions don’t end there. Kris is also gearing up for the family’s annual Christmas Eve bash. A part of her preparation includes using products from her Safely cleaning brand’s holiday collection, featuring festive scents like Forest Pine, Gingerbread Chai, and Cranberry Jubilee. “I’ve always got a bottle of universal cleanser spray in hand,” she joked, adding that she and Khloe are “notorious counter wipers.”

For Kris Jenner, the holidays are all about family and tradition. Whether coordinating wish lists, chatting with her grandkids, or planning the perfect party, Kris ensures the Kardashian-Jenner clan celebrates the season in style, making her the ultimate Kris Kringle of her family.

