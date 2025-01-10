Kim Kardashian May Lose USD 70 Million Home to LA Wildfires In Alerted Location; Report
Kim Kardashian is facing the possibility of losing her $70 million home due to the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles.
The Los Angeles wildfire continues to rage, damaging some extremely costly properties. While the catastrophe has already forced many residents to flee the region, several celebrities also face threats to their properties and belongings, including TV personality Kim Kardashian.
According to a report by Inquisitr, the reality star might lose her Pacific Coast Highway mansion, following warnings issued to all the neighboring counties.
As per the outlet, Kim Kardashian’s $70 million dream home is located just outside the evacuation zone. For those who may not know, the celebrity purchased this stunning property from supermodel Cindy Crawford and has reportedly spent millions renovating it over the past two years.
This mansion was even featured in the reality TV show The Kardashians. During the show, Kim was seen giving a tour of her house to her sister, Khloe Kardashian, where she exclaimed that this was her dream house, into which she had poured her heart and soul during the renovation process.
The mansion in question is a secluded Hidden Hills estate that features a 5,000-square-foot home, landscaped grounds, ocean vistas, and a private beach with direct access. The property even boasts a pristine driveway, a drive-along, and a tennis court.
Regarding its parking area, the estate includes a three-car garage along with ample parking space for visiting guests. However, Kim Kardashian's property currently faces a catastrophic threat as the surrounding area is engulfed in dense smoke.
