Landman Season 2 Sets November Premiere on Paramount+: Cast, Plot, and New Faces Revealed

Paramount+ has officially announced the return of Landman for Season 2. The streaming platform confirmed that the new season will premiere on November 17, 2025, with episodes released weekly. The announcement came through Primetimer, which also shared new casting details and hints about the plot of the upcoming season.

Created by Taylor Sheridan, the drama is set in the high-stakes world of the West Texas oil industry. The series debuted in 2024 and quickly became a hit, praised for its gripping storyline, strong performances, and realistic portrayal of oilfield life. Season 1 starred Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris, a crisis manager navigating the complex dynamics between powerful oil companies and local communities.

Returning cast and new faces

Billy Bob Thornton is confirmed to return as Tommy Norris. He will be joined once again by Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, and Jacob Lofland, all reprising their roles from Season 1.

The big news for Season 2 is the addition of Demi Moore in a major role. Although details about her character remain under wraps, her involvement adds star power to the cast. Primetimer also reported that Jon Hamm is expected to join the show, though Paramount+ has not officially shared any information about his role yet.

What will happen in Season 2?

While Paramount has not released an official synopsis, Season 2 is expected to pick up right where Season 1 ended. Tommy Norris remains at the center of the conflict, balancing pressure from corporate oil giants with the needs and frustrations of the local population.

The show continues to draw inspiration from the Boomtown podcast, which uncovered real-life stories from the oil boom in West Texas. Season 2 will likely continue exploring legal disputes, political drama, and personal conflicts rooted in the oil industry.

Here’s what to expect from Landman Season 2

Fans can look forward to more power struggles, ethical dilemmas, and tension-filled storylines. Taylor Sheridan’s previous work, like Yellowstone and 1883, focused on the cost of power, and Landman seems to be following that same theme. The upcoming season is expected to dive deeper into the human impact of oil exploration and the behind-the-scenes deals that shape the industry.

Like the first season, Landman Season 2 will follow a weekly release format. This will give viewers time to digest each episode and keep the conversation going online.

