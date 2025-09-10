Love Island Games Season 2 Returns in Fiji: Meet the Global Cast Competing for Love and USD 100K

After a two-year break, Love Island Games is returning with its second season, and this time the villa is set in Fiji. The Peacock spinoff brings back fan-favorite Islanders from different versions of the show around the world. Season 2 premieres on Tuesday, September 16, and promises a mix of romance, strategy, and competition.

A new format with higher stakes

Unlike the regular Love Island format, Love Island Games combines dating with competitive challenges. Contestants will not only face recouplings, eliminations, and dramatic new arrivals but also team and couple challenges that test athleticism, intelligence, and strategy. A USD 100,000 cash prize is at stake, making every decision inside the villa more crucial.

The series will air in real time, allowing viewers to play a role by voting for their favorite couples. This interactive element is expected to add another layer of excitement for fans who want to influence the game.

Who is hosting Love Island Games Season 2?

Ariana Madix returns to host the series, while former Love Island UK star Maura Higgins will lead the weekly Love Island Aftersun recap show. The iconic narration by Iain Stirling also continues, guiding viewers through every twist and turn in Fiji.

Here’s the full cast of Love Island Games Season 2

This season brings together contestants from the UK, USA, France, Malta, Belgium, and the Netherlands. Familiar faces from past seasons will compete for both love and prize money:

Andrea Carmona - Love Island USA, Season 6

Andreina Santos - Love Island USA, Season 7

Charlie Georgiou - Love Island USA, Season 7

Chris Seeley - Love Island USA, Season 7

Garbi Denteh - Love Island Nederland and België, Season 4

Isaiah Campbell - Love Island USA, Season 4

Josh Goldstein - Love Island USA, Season 3

Kay Kay Gray - Love Island USA, Season 5

Kendall Washington - Love Island USA, Season 6

Lucinda Strafford - Love Island UK, Season 7; Love Island Australia, Season 5

Mert Okatan - Love Island Nederland and België, Seasons 2 and 3

Nicola Gauci Borda-Warr - Love Island Malta, Season 1

Solène Favreau - Love Island France, Season 2

Tyrique Hyde - Love Island UK, Season 10

With Islanders returning for another shot at love, season 2 will highlight dramatic reunions and new rivalries. The mix of international contestants and competitive twists sets this spinoff apart from the main show. As Islanders juggle relationships and challenges, the real question is: who will outlast the competition and walk away with USD 100,000?

