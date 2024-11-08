Macaulay Culkin Joins Fallout Season 2 as 'Crazy Genius-Type' Character
Macaulay Culkin has joined the cast of Fallout Season 2 on Prime Video in a recurring role as a 'crazy genius-type' character. Here is all you need to know about it. READ
Macaulay Culkin has joined the cast of Fallout Season 2 on Prime Video. Culkin will play a recurring role as a 'crazy genius-type' character in this popular series based on the Fallout video game franchise by Bethesda Game Studios. While the specific details of his character are under wraps, his casting promises a fresh and intriguing addition to the show, reports Deadline.
Fallout is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films, alongside Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks. The story is set 200 years after a nuclear apocalypse and follows a group of people forced out of underground shelters, or vaults, into a dangerous, radioactive wasteland. The survivors must navigate a chaotic new world filled with strange, violent factions and mysterious threats.
The first season of Fallout was a major success, ranking among Prime Video's top three shows and earning 16 Emmy nominations, including one for Outstanding Drama Series. Executive producers include Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, Geneva Robertson-Dworet, and Graham Wagner, who have worked to adapt the beloved video game’s gritty tone to the small screen.
Culkin’s role in Fallout marks another unique choice in his recent career resurgence. Known worldwide for his role in Home Alone, Culkin has been exploring more unconventional characters. He recently voiced a character in Prime Video’s animated show The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy, and had major roles on FX’s American Horror Story: Double Feature and HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones. His casting in Fallout is likely to bring a distinct energy that complements the show’s post-apocalyptic themes.
Joining a talented cast, Culkin will star alongside Ella Purnell as Lucy, Aaron Moten as Maximus, Walton Goggins as the 'Ghoul,' and Kyle MacLachlan, Moisés Arias, Sarita Choudhury, and Michael Emerson. The show has attracted fans of the original video game series as well as new viewers, successfully adapting the game’s harsh, unpredictable world to television.
We will be sure to update this section with more intel about the series as it comes. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for similar updates.
