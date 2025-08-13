Marty Supreme Trailer: Timothée Chalamet Charms Gwyneth Paltrow in Josh Safdie's 1950s Drama

The highly anticipated Marty Supreme is set to hit the big screens soon. The trailer for the Timothée Chalamet starrer has been dropped by A24, and it showcases the brilliance and the versatility of the actor.

The upcoming movie marks the filmmaker Josh Safdie’s first venture since directing Uncut Gems alongside his brother, Benny Safdie, which came out in 2019.

Advertisement

The movie was quite in the news the past year, after a leaked image from the sets of Marty Supreme went viral on the internet. The picture showed Chalamet kissing Gwyneth Paltrow in Central Park in New York City.

What is Marty Supreme about?

As for the film starring the Wonka star and the Iron Man actress, Marty Supreme revolves around a man named Marty Mauser, a popular ping pong player. The trailer for the movie opens with the character calling a movie star, played by Paltrow, telling her that “I am something of a performer too.”

The film is set in the 1950s, and the official synopsis reads, “A young man with a dream no one respects goes to hell and back in pursuit of greatness.” Apart from Chalamet and Paltrow, the movie also stars Fran Drescher, Tyler, the Creator, Penn Jillette, Odessa A’zion, Kevin O’Leary, and Abel Ferrara.

Advertisement

Moreover, the film is loosely based on the life of a ping pong champion, Marty Reisman, who was a five-time gold medal champion and passed away in 2019. Meanwhile, talking about how Chalamet transformed himself for the role, the cinematographer, Darius Khondji, revealed, “He wanted to be like a real [professional] ping pong player when he started shooting.”

Elsewhere in the conversation with Variety, the actor, too, had praise for the Safdie brothers. He said, “The pair have continuously put out contemporary, raw and untethered work over the last decade, each film building on the traits of the prior, but never once sacrificing their innate grittiness.”

Marty Supreme hits theaters on December 25, 2025.

ALSO READ: Timothée Chalamet's Marty Supreme Risks Quality as Kylie Jenner BANS Boyfriend From Filming Intimate Scenes: Report