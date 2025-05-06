Met Gala 2025: Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra Become BFFs With Shakira and Diljit Dosanjh in these UNSEEN BTS Pics

At the Met Gala 2025, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh shared rare inside photos and videos featuring some of the biggest names from the night. The Punjabi superstar, making his debut at the event, was seen spending time with Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and Shakira.

One photo, posted by designer Prabal Gurung and reshared by Diljit on his Instagram Stories, showed all four stars seated together at the gala dinner. He tagged the trio and added Shakira’s iconic song Hips Don’t Lie as the background track, subtly breaking the Met Gala’s usual no-photos-inside rule.

Before the event, a fun video shared by Shakira went viral, showing her traveling to the Met Gala with Diljit and other stars. In the clip, Shakira introduced everyone in the limo, including Tessa Thompson, Nicole Scherzinger, and Prabal Gurung. When she turned the camera to Diljit, she said, “Diljit, say hi to India. Hi, India.”

Diljit, known for his shy nature, simply responded with folded hands and a smile. The moment won fans over online, and Diljit later reshared the clip posted by his fan club.

In another behind-the-scenes video from the same ride, Nicole Scherzinger caught Diljit using ChatGPT on his phone. When she asked him about it, he humbly said, “I am learning English.” Nicole also gave a peek at how Shakira’s elaborate gown was being adjusted inside the moving vehicle.

Diljit’s debut look at the Met Gala made headlines. He wore an outfit inspired by Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala, designed by Prabal Gurung. His cape featured the Mool Mantra in Gurmukhi and a golden map of Punjab. Priyanka Chopra, now a Met Gala regular, chose a polka-dot suit dress with a bold black hat. Nick Jonas wore a classic black-and-white look, while Shakira stunned in a pink gown by Gurung.

