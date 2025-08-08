My Oxford Year: Is Netflix Film’s Ending Different from Julia Whelan’s Novel? Here’s What We Know

My Oxford Year is one of the most loved romance movies of recent times. While the fans are enjoying the chemistry between Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest and weeping over the heartbreaking climax, they also pointed out that the film's ending is different from the novel.

The cinematic piece is based on the book of the same name by Julia Whelan. While the plot of the movie is quite similar to the novel, the director took a little creative liberty to tweak the ending, making it more emotional for the audience.

How is the My Oxford Year film ending different from that of the book?

As for My Oxford Year, Anna, an American student, heads to Oxford to study poetry from the best of the academicians. While at the institution, she meets Jamie, who changes his and Anna’s lives while she is in England.

What was initiated as a casual fling turns into much more than just attraction. However much Jamie resists, he is pulled more towards Anna, but is also afraid of his cancer affecting her life.

At the end of the film, Anna lies beside what is now Jamie’s deathbed. As they talk about taking a European trip together, the scene cuts and the audience witnesses a montage of the two being together in different countries like Paris, Venice, and Amsterdam, living their life together in love.

The movie jumps back to Anna's reality, where Jamie has died, and she takes a job as a professor at Oxford University.

For the book, Julia Whelan pens the lead’s name to be Ella Durand, instead of Anna. Moreover, her ambitions are also stated differently. In the novel, Ella aspires to be a political analyst after graduating from the university.

The ending in the book provides the readers with hope, as it shows that Jamie gets some time after the diagnosis of his cancer. Once he has recovered a little, he and Anna take their Europe trip as planned.

Meanwhile, the movie is directed by Iain Morris, and the screenplay is written by Allison Burnett and Melissa Osborne.

My Oxford Year is available to stream on Netflix.

