Bring Her Back Teaser: Talk To Me Duo Danny and Michael Philippou Unveil the First Look of Their Upcoming Horror-Drama
A24 has released the first teaser for Bring Her Back. This film is directed by the talented duo, Danny and Michael Philipou, who gained recognition for their successful movie Talk to Me.
The Talk to Me duo, Danny and Michael Philippou, have returned with yet another horrifying drama. In collaboration with A24, the duo dropped the first look at Bring Her Back, leaving the audience terrorized by the scenes.
While the storyline of the movie is not clearly conveyed through the snippets in the teaser, the official logline reveals that Bring Her Back is a story about siblings.
A brother and sister discover rituals to conduct supernatural activities while living in a foster home. Various images and visuals in the teaser appear to be taken from a camera, including a bird’s-eye view of a praying circle.
As the teaser progresses, fans witness Sally Hawkins pressing a bloody hand against a window while looking completely pale and unresponsive.
Apart from Hawkins, the cast of Bring Her Back includes Billy Barratt, Sora Wong, and Jonah Wren Phillips. The script for the upcoming movie is penned by the Philippou brothers and Bill Hinzman. The film is primarily shot in Australia, which also happens to be the directors' native country.
Meanwhile, Danny and Michael Philippou’s Talk to Me was a massive hit, earning critical acclaim at film festivals in 2022 and 2023. The movie was acquired by A24 for a whopping seven-figure amount.
Additionally, Talk to Me was ranked as the third highest-grossing horror film of the year, amassing $92 million at the box office.
As for Bring Her Back, the movie is scheduled to hit theaters in May 2025.
