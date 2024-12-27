‘Never Been More Excited for Something’: Kim Kardashian Receives Bejeweled Scooter from Khloé Kardashian for Christmas After Foot Injury

Kim Kardashian received a very thoughtful gift from sister Khloé Kardashian for Christmas on Wednesday. The reality star, 44, who earlier this month revealed that she had broken her foot right before the holidays, unveiled on her Instagram Stories that the Good American founder gifted her a bejeweled scooter as a Christmas present.

While Kim shared her injury at the beginning of the month, she did not reveal how she sustained the wound or how long it would take for her to heal. The SKIMS founder has since been spotted using a scooter to get around, including attending a Billie Eilish concert last week in Los Angeles.

In one reel uploaded to her Stories, Kim filmed the new scooter, which was decked in silver rhinestones. A white bow was placed beneath the handles, along with a red tag that wished Kim a Merry Christmas from Khloé and her two kids, True, 6, and Tatum, 2.

Kim shared the clip on her social media with B.G.’s track Bling Bling in the background. At the bottom of the video, she tagged her younger sister and added both a laughing face and a diamond emoji.

In a second reel, the American Horror Story actress gave her 350+ million followers a glimpse at the back of the ride and could be heard saying, “I literally have never been more excited for something. This is so cute.”

Despite the injury, Kim still embraced the holiday spirit, recently attending the SKIMS Christmas party. At the bash, the entrepreneur stunned in a skin-tight red leather dress, leaving her brunette locks loose past her shoulders.

Kim was spotted arriving at the event in a fancy boot cast and documented the soiree in a series of snaps on her Instagram. In one picture, the business mogul recreated one of her iconic covers for Paper Magazine as she turned to the side and slightly arched her back to balance a martini glass on her backside.

It was also reported that Kim had special plans for her four children on Christmas, which began with them waking up to the holiday tunes of her ex-husband Kanye West’s pianist, Philip Cornish.

Overall, the KarJenner clan’s Christmas remained relatively low-key this year for various reasons, including both of Khloé’s kids being sick.

