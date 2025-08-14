Nobody 2 Movie Twitter Reviews: Here's What Audience Has To Say About Bob Odenkirk Returning to Action Sequel

Nobody 2 is out in theaters, and fans are loving Bob Odenkirk’s return to the rough and gritty sequel. Viewers have been eagerly awaiting the film since its announcement, and they are praising Timo Tjahjanto's direction for the plot, performances, and the actor's masterful use of comedic timing.

The users have taken to their X accounts to share their views on the newest addition to the action genre.

Fans react to Bob Odenkirk’s Nobody 2

One of the users took to their X account to praise the brilliant acting of the cast in Nobody 2. They wrote, “Nobody 2 is far better than its predecessor. Funnier, bloodier, and more creative with the set pieces. It hits similar narrative and thematic beats as the first film, but this time with more confidence and better execution.”

Another fan went on to share, “So I preferred #Nobody2 to the first. I think it’s more focused, more fun, and oddly emotional. Odenkirk is still a great Everyman hero, but matches against good baddies and terrific support like Christopher Lloyd.”

A netizen also found the film to be entertaining and stated, “NOBODY 2 is as entertaining as the first & at times even more so. Bob Odenkirk continues to kick realistic ass, while franchise newcomer Sharon Stone provides an upgrade on Nobody's lackluster villain. There's no reason to stop churning these out.”

“#Nobody2 is a pleasant surprise, just like the first. It’s silly by design while maintaining genuinely fun action. I think these are amongst the best of the Wick-likes,” a fan claimed.

What is Nobody 2 about?

As for the film, Nobody 2 revolves around an assassin, Hutch Mansell, who, along with his family, heads out for a vacation in a small tourist town. While he is enjoying his time with his wife and kids, things soon go south after he comes across an enraged sheriff and some crime bosses.

Apart from Odenkirk, the cast also includes Sharon Stone, Colin Hanks, Connie Nielsen, and Christopher Lloyd, among others.

Nobody 2 is running in theaters successfully.

