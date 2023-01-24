Oscars 2023 Nominations COMPLETE LIST: RRR’s Naatu Naatu gets a nod; Everything Everywhere takes the lead
The Oscar nominations 2023 have finally been declared. While Naatu Naatu from RRR is nominated for Original Song, Everything Everywhere All At Once has earned 11 nominations!
The complete list of nominees for the 95th Oscars has been announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. With Oscars 2023 all set to take place in March, the anticipation to see who wins the prestigious award is running high. Movie buffs from all around the world have already taken to the internet to talk about the possible winners. Who takes home the Academy Award is going to be very tough to predict this year as there are a lot of blockbusters competing for the top spot.
After the Golden Globes, SS Rajamouli’s RRR has made it to the list of Oscar nominations 2023. RRR song ‘Naatu Naatu’ has been nominated for the Original Song category of the Oscar awards., Everything Everywhere All at Once took the lead by earning 11 nominations, followed by Searchlight’s The Banshees of Inisherin and Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front with nine nods each! Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams recently announced the nominees for the 95th Oscars! Check out the complete list below.
Best Picture
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadnes
Women Talking
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Cate Blanchett – Tár
Ana de Armas – Blonde
Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie
Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Austin Butler – Elvis
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Bill Nighy – Living
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau – The Whale
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Director
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinart – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Todd Field – Tár
Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness
Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Best International Feature Film
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina 1985
Close
Eo
The Quiet Girl
Best Animated Feature Film
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Best Documentary Feature
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
Best Film Editing
The Banshess of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár
Best Music (Original Score)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Best Music (Original Song)
“Applause”, Tell It Like a Woman
“Hold My Hand”, Top Gun: Maverick
“Lift Me Up”, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“Naatu Naatu”, RRR
“This Is a Life’, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Sound
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Visual Effects
All Quiet On the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Production Design
All Quiet On the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Best Costume Design
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs Harris Goes to Paris
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
Best Animated Short Film
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Best Live Action Short Film
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Documentary Short Subject
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
