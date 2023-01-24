Oscars 2023 Nominations COMPLETE LIST: RRR’s Naatu Naatu gets a nod; Everything Everywhere takes the lead

After the Golden Globes, SS Rajamouli’s RRR has made it to the list of Oscar nominations 2023. RRR song ‘Naatu Naatu’ has been nominated for the Original Song category of the Oscar awards., Everything Everywhere All at Once took the lead by earning 11 nominations, followed by Searchlight’s The Banshees of Inisherin and Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front with nine nods each! Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams recently announced the nominees for the 95th Oscars! Check out the complete list below.

The complete list of nominees for the 95th Oscars has been announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. With Oscars 2023 all set to take place in March, the anticipation to see who wins the prestigious award is running high. Movie buffs from all around the world have already taken to the internet to talk about the possible winners. Who takes home the Academy Award is going to be very tough to predict this year as there are a lot of blockbusters competing for the top spot.

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadnes

Women Talking

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Director

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinart – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Todd Field – Tár

Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Best International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina 1985

Close

Eo

The Quiet Girl

Best Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Best Documentary Feature

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Best Film Editing

The Banshess of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Best Music (Original Score)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Best Music (Original Song)

“Applause”, Tell It Like a Woman

“Hold My Hand”, Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up”, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu”, RRR

“This Is a Life’, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Visual Effects

All Quiet On the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Production Design

All Quiet On the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Best Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Best Animated Short Film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Best Live Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Documentary Short Subject

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect