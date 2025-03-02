Oscars 2025: A-listers Who’ve Surprisingly Never Won Despite Many Nominations; Bradley Cooper to Amy Adams

The Oscars are set to raise the curtains in a few hours. Amid the new winners being announced, multiple A-Listers have been nominated in various categories but have not yet scored a single Academy Award. From Bradley Cooper, who bagged nods for his movies like Maestro, Silver Lining Playbook, A Star is Born, and American Sniper, to Amy Adams, who earned nominations for Junebug, Doubt, and The Fighter, among others.

Scroll down to read the complete list of actors who have not won a single gold yet.

Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper has proved to be one of the most versatile actors in the industry time and again. While his characters in Maestro and The Silver Lining Playbook have been heavily lauded, he did receive multiple Oscar nominations for the movies but could not win any yet. The movie star’s latest nominations were for his 2024 film, which he wrote, directed, acted in, and even came onboard as a producer. Cooper also received two screenplay nominations for Silver Lining Playbook and Maestro.

Paul Thomas Anderson

The filmmaker has had the highest number of Oscar losses throughout his career in making movies. Paul Thomas Anderson received 11 nominations, of which he bagged five nods for his films, Magnolia, Boogie Nights, Licorice Pizza, There Will Be Blood, and Inherent Vice. The director also received a nomination for Best Screenplay for the latter film. The director also has three Best Picture nominations to his name.

Amy Adams

The Nightbitch actress has got her name etched on the list of celebrities who have not yet won a single Oscar. Amy Adams has received five Academy Award nominations in her career as an actress. The movie star bagged the nods for her films such as Doubt, Vice, Junebug, The Fighter, and The Master. The Leap Year star was nominated in the category of Best Supporting Actress.

Glenn Close

Glenn Close is one of the three actresses to have the most number of Oscar losses. The actress has received eight nominations for her roles in The World According to Garp, The Big Chill, and The Natural. The other four nominations were received by Close in her films Fatal Attraction, The Wife, Dangerous Liaisons, and Albert Nobbs.

Thomas Newman

Thomas Newman received 15 nominations throughout his career as a composer. The artist bagged his first nod for his composition in 1994 for Shawshank Redemption. Following the nomination, Newman penned 13 more compositions, and the musician received nominations for all of the tracks. Thomas Newman got the nods for the tracks in American Beauty, Finding Nemo, Skyfall, Bridge of Spies, and Passengers.