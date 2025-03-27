From Tom Holland to Benedict Cumberbatch and More; 7 Biggest Omissions From Avengers: Doomsday Cast Announcement

Marvel Studios certainly grabbed the attention of its die-hard fans with the cast announcement for Avengers: Doomsday. Just a few hours ago, nearly the entire cast was revealed for the grand ensemble, which is now in production. While some big names and exciting team-ups were confirmed, several notable names were missing.

Marvel Studios has brought together a mix of new and returning stars, yet some major actors—who are still part of the franchise—were absent from the announcement, despite Robert Downey Jr. closing the hours-long reveal.

While it was already known that Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen wouldn’t be part of Avengers: Doomsday, the cast announcement still came as a shock, especially following Jonathan Majors’ exit and the end of the Kang storyline.

Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye, and Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord were noticeably absent, leaving fans missing these key characters from the 616 Universe.

As for Tom Holland, there’s strong speculation that he will play a significant role in Avengers: Secret Wars, with Spider-Man 4 reportedly serving as a bridge between Doomsday and the next Avengers installment.

Meanwhile, in the realm of multiversal characters, Channing Tatum’s Gambit from Deadpool & Wolverine was confirmed, but both leads—Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds—were notably absent from the Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement.

It's possible they’re being kept under wraps for a major surprise, especially with several actors from their universe making their way into the MCU.

The newly announced Avengers: Doomsday cast includes the entire Fantastic Four lineup—Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn.

Joining them are the OG X-Men stars: Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Kelsey Grammer, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Alan Cumming.

From the current MCU timeline, returning stars include Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Rudd, Tom Hiddleston, and more.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to release on May 7, 2026.