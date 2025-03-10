Post Malone Further Fuels Rumors of Split From His Fiancee Amid Dating Speculation With Christy Lee; Details Inside

Post Malone fuels the rumors of his breakup with his fiancee amid dating a woman named Christy Lee. The musician had announced to have gotten engaged to his mystery woman in 2022, who later went on to become the mother to Fortnight crooner’s daughter. According to the reports of TMZ, the musician parted ways from his ex-fiancee in late 2024.

The singer, however, kept his relationship with the mystery woman a secret, and the fans of the musician also know her as Jamie. She majorly kept a low profile, never making an appearance in the public domain, nor was she available on any of the social media portals.

Malone and the mystery girl had also announced pregnancy in May 2022. The singer shared with TMZ at the time, “I’m excited for this next chapter in my life. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for [as long as] I could remember, I was sad. Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day.”

A month later, the musician confessed on the Call Her Daddy podcast that he and his fiancee had already welcomed a baby girl.

Opening up about his proposal to the mystery woman, Malone shared, “I had lost a significant amount of money at the table. We go upstairs and I’m off my rocker hammered and I was like, ‘Hey, you wanna marry me?’ I got a ring and all this stuff. And she said ‘no.’ She’s like, ‘Ask me tomorrow’ and I was like, ‘Alright.’ And then I did and I was sober and it was nice.”

Meanwhile, following the split from Jamie, Malone is said to be dating another woman, whom the media portals have identified to be Christy Lee. The duo was clicked taking a stroll on the streets of Rome, and later went on to have dinner in Mascagni Hotel.

