Practical Magic 2 Begins Production: Know All About Sequel Starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman

Practical Magic is set to return to the big screens as the sequel to the 1998 film is in the works. According to the media reports, Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are set to reprise their roles as the Owens sisters.

In the new update, the cast and the crew have begun filming, as the Babygirl actress and the director of the second movie, Susanne Bier, shared a video from the sets on their social media.

Advertisement

In the caption of the clip, Kidman, confirming her and Bullock’s return, wrote, “The witches are back.” She added, “Owens sisters’ first day on set!”

Everything we know about Practical Magic 2

As the fans highly anticipate the return of Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman together on the screen, they will also be joined by Oscar Winner Dianne Wiest and Oscar nominee Stockard Channing, who, too, will reprise their roles of Aunt Jet and Aunt Franny.

For the cast, new faces will also join the veterans. As per the media reports, The Kissing Booth star Joey King has been roped in to play the role of Sally’s daughter. Other new joinees include Lee Pace, Maisie Williams, Xolo Maridueña, and Solly McLeod.

While the character details of the new cast have been kept under wraps, they are expected to stir the pot, making the new movie of the franchise spookier than the original one.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Bier has taken the director’s chair for the sequel, while Akiva Goldsman and Georgia Pritchett have penned the script. The filmmaker has previously worked with both the Ocean’s Eight actress and Kidman.

She directed Netflix’s Bird Box, wherein Bullock starred in the lead role. Moreover, Bier also directed Kidman’s recent project, The Perfect Couple.

The original film of the franchise was directed by Griffin Dune. Practical Magic 2 is scheduled to release on September 18, 2026.

ALSO READ: Practical Magic 2 Cast: Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman to Officially Return for 2026 Sequel; Know More