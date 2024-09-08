‘It's Kind of Different…’: Joey King Reveals Her Secret to ‘Brat Summer' Inspired Styling

Joey King has been part of the film industry for a significant time and over these years she found a style that’s unique to her. The Kissing Booth actress who recently partnered with legacy accessories brand Longchamp, spoke to PEOPLE about her style inspiration.

"It's kind of different every time," she told the outlet. She revealed that sometimes she gets a call about an event the day of or the night prior which only leads to spontaneous styling decisions. However, regardless of the function, playfulness is always on her mind while styling.

"If I'm not having fun with the outfit, then I'm not going to wear it well. I'm not going to be confident," she explained.

The 25-year-old actress arrived at Lonchamp’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection launch on Wednesday, September 4 on the eve of New York Fashion Week and brought her fashion A game. She donned a high-waisted green satin pant paired with a bright orange bralette and a white vest and completed the look with her black Le Roseau mini handbag and black boots.

King also revealed that she’s had moments when she regretted wearing a dress, claiming that it didn’t look good because she didn’t feel good. "There are looks that I've done in the past that I feel like, 'Oh, those were mistakes,' because you can tell I'm not necessarily vibing or feeling myself in it," she added.

Her bold and funky styling is why Longchamps wanted her to be the special guest on their launch. The brand’s head of events and fourth-generation member of the family-run business, Juliette Poupard revealed to PEOPLE why the young actress felt like the perfect choice to represent their brand.

"I think that we are happy to surround us with energetic women that are very authentic," she said. Poupard found King authentic, stylish and elegant which is exactly what their company needed. Although the Bullet Train actress is fine with her risqué fashion choices, her grandmother may think otherwise.

While heading to her Netflix film A Family Affair’s premiere on June 28, King wore a bold sheer black tulle top with 3D roses and a matching sheer skirt. The actress shared a funny anecdote of the day when her grandma asked whether she was nervous about the red carpet. "I was like, 'No,' And she was like, 'Well, your whole ass is hanging out.' And I was like, 'All right, Grandma, let's just take a beat,' " the actress recalled.

