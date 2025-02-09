Producers Guild Awards 2025: From Anora to Shōgun; See the Full Winners List Here
Read the article below and get informed about the entire list of winners who were honored at the PGA Awards.
The 36th annual Producers Guild Awards was a truly exciting one. The event took place at The Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, Los Angrlrs. This year, many producers and prominent figures who were behind the exciting projects were recognized.
The prestigious ceremony was started off with Producers Guild of America's directors Stephanie Allain and Donald De Line, who talked about bringing productions back to Los Angeles, per the PGA Website. De Line said, "Studios, streamers and financiers…please help bring production back to LA. The movie business made Los Angeles and now it's time for Los Angeles to make movies again."
If you missed out on finding out who won, don't worry! Here's the list of all the winners who were honored this year:
Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures
Anora– Winner
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance
Wicked
Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures
The Wild Robot– Winner
Flow
Inside Out 2
Moana 2
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television
Baby Reindeer– Winner
Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
The Penguin
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures
The Greatest Night in Pop– Winner
Carry On
The Killer
Rebel Ridge
Unfrosted
Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television
Steve! (Martin) a Documentary in 2 Pieces– Winner
30 for 30
Conan O’Brien Must Go
The Jinx — Part Two
Welcome to Wrexham
Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television — Drama
Shōgun– Winner
Bad Sisters
The Diplomat
Fallout
Slow Horses
Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television
Saturday Night Live– Winner
Ali Wong: Single Lady
The Daily Show
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television — Comedy
Hacks– Winner
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television
The Traitors– Winner
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Picture
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story– Winner
Gaucho Gaucho
Mediha
Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa
Porcelain War
We Will Dance Again
Outstanding Sports Program
Simone Biles Rising– Winner
Formula 1: Drive to Survive
Hard Knocks: Offseason With the New York Giants
Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend
Triumph: Jesse Owens and the Berlin Olympics
Outstanding Children’s Program
Sesame Street – Winner
Avatar: The Last Airbender
Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock
Percy Jackson and the Olympians
SpongeBob SquarePants
Outstanding Short-Form Program
Shōgun — The Making of Shōgun– Winner
The Crown: Farewell to a Royal Epic
Hacks: Bit by Bit
The Penguin: Inside Gotham
Real Time With Bill Maher: Overtime
PGA Innovation Award
Orbital- Winner
Critterz
Emperor
Impulse: Playing With Reality
The Pirate Queen With Lucy Liu
What If…? — An Immersive Story
