Producers Guild Awards 2025: From Anora to Shōgun; See the Full Winners List Here

The 36th annual Producers Guild Awards was a truly exciting one. The event took place at The Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, Los Angrlrs. This year, many producers and prominent figures who were behind the exciting projects were recognized.

The prestigious ceremony was started off with Producers Guild of America's directors Stephanie Allain and Donald De Line, who talked about bringing productions back to Los Angeles, per the PGA Website. De Line said, "Studios, streamers and financiers…please help bring production back to LA. The movie business made Los Angeles and now it's time for Los Angeles to make movies again."

If you missed out on finding out who won, don't worry! Here's the list of all the winners who were honored this year:

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

Anora– Winner

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Wicked

Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

The Wild Robot– Winner

Flow

Inside Out 2

Moana 2

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

Baby Reindeer– Winner

Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

The Greatest Night in Pop– Winner

Carry On

The Killer

Rebel Ridge

Unfrosted

Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

Steve! (Martin) a Documentary in 2 Pieces– Winner

30 for 30

Conan O’Brien Must Go

The Jinx — Part Two

Welcome to Wrexham

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television — Drama

Shōgun– Winner

Bad Sisters

The Diplomat

Fallout

Slow Horses

Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

Saturday Night Live– Winner

Ali Wong: Single Lady

The Daily Show

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television — Comedy

Hacks– Winner

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

The Traitors– Winner

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Picture

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story– Winner

Gaucho Gaucho

Mediha

Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa

Porcelain War

We Will Dance Again

Outstanding Sports Program

Simone Biles Rising– Winner

Formula 1: Drive to Survive

Hard Knocks: Offseason With the New York Giants

Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend

Triumph: Jesse Owens and the Berlin Olympics

Outstanding Children’s Program

Sesame Street – Winner

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

SpongeBob SquarePants

Outstanding Short-Form Program

Shōgun — The Making of Shōgun– Winner

The Crown: Farewell to a Royal Epic

Hacks: Bit by Bit

The Penguin: Inside Gotham

Real Time With Bill Maher: Overtime

PGA Innovation Award

Orbital- Winner

Critterz

Emperor

Impulse: Playing With Reality

The Pirate Queen With Lucy Liu

What If…? — An Immersive Story