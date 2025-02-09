Producers Guild Awards 2025: From Anora to Shōgun; See the Full Winners List Here

Read the article below and get informed about the entire list of winners who were honored at the PGA Awards.

Written by Sakshi Shelke , Entertainment Journalist
Published on Feb 09, 2025
Anora and Shogun (CC: IMDb)

The 36th annual  Producers Guild Awards was a truly exciting one. The event took place at The Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, Los Angrlrs. This year, many producers and prominent figures who were behind the exciting projects were recognized. 

The prestigious ceremony was started off with Producers Guild of America's directors Stephanie Allain and Donald De Line, who talked about bringing productions back to Los Angeles, per the PGA Website. De Line said, "Studios, streamers and financiers…please help bring production back to LA. The movie business made Los Angeles and now it's time for Los Angeles to make movies again."

If you missed out on finding out who won, don't worry! Here's the list of all the winners who were honored this year:

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

Anora– Winner
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance
Wicked

Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

The Wild Robot– Winner

Flow
Inside Out 2
Moana 2
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

Baby Reindeer– Winner
Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
The Penguin
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

The Greatest Night in Pop– Winner

Carry On
The Killer
Rebel Ridge
Unfrosted

Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

Steve! (Martin) a Documentary in 2 Pieces– Winner

30 for 30
Conan O’Brien Must Go
The Jinx — Part Two
Welcome to Wrexham

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television — Drama

Shōgun– Winner

Bad Sisters
The Diplomat
Fallout
Slow Horses

Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

Saturday Night Live– Winner

Ali Wong: Single Lady
The Daily Show
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television — Comedy

Hacks– Winner

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

 The Traitors– Winner

The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice

Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Picture

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve StoryWinner
Gaucho Gaucho
Mediha
Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa
Porcelain War
We Will Dance Again 

Outstanding Sports Program

Simone Biles Rising– Winner
Formula 1: Drive to Survive
Hard Knocks: Offseason With the New York Giants
Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend
Triumph: Jesse Owens and the Berlin Olympics 

Outstanding Children’s Program

Sesame Street – Winner

Avatar: The Last Airbender
Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock
Percy Jackson and the Olympians

SpongeBob SquarePants 

Outstanding Short-Form Program

Shōgun — The Making of Shōgun– Winner 

The Crown: Farewell to a Royal Epic
Hacks: Bit by Bit
The Penguin: Inside Gotham
Real Time With Bill Maher: Overtime

PGA Innovation Award

Orbital- Winner

Critterz
Emperor
Impulse: Playing With Reality
The Pirate Queen With Lucy Liu
What If…? — An Immersive Story

Credits: PGA, Gold Derby
