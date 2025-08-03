Rebecca Romijn Opens Up About Her ‘Unexpected’ Role Reprising of Mystique in Avengers: Doomsday, ‘I Want to be Proud…’

Rebecca Romijn is set to return as her iconic character, Mystique, in the upcoming Marvel movie, Avengers: Doomsday. The actress who originally played the character in the 2000s film X-Men revealed that she is thrilled to have gotten an opportunity to portray the role again.

In conversation with PTI, the movie star claimed that it was “unexpected” and a “surreal” moment.

Romijn, after her pivotal role in X-Men, returned to play the character in 2003, and her final presence as Mystique onscreen was in 2006, for the film X-Men: First Class. Later, Jennifer Lawrence took over the role from the actress.

Rebecca Romijn on portraying Mystique in Avengers: Doomsday

While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, Romijn went on to reveal, “Very surreal. It was a call that was very unexpected for me and very thrilling. We’re currently shooting and filming now and it’s been wonderful so far.”

Apart from the actress, the hosts of the X-Men legacy, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Kelsey Grammer, Alan Cumming and James Marsden, will also make an appearance in Avengers: Doomsday.

Meanwhile, further in the conversation, Romijn revealed that as a mother she looks forward to taking up positive roles to serve as the role model to her daughters.

She explained, “I am a mother of girls and so it’s very important to choose roles that are positive role models for my daughters and for other young ladies around the world. And I take it into consideration. I don’t take it lightly, especially when I’m leaving my daughters to go away on location and have to be away from them for long periods of time.”

Romijn further stated, “I want to be proud of the work that I get to come back and show them… especially within the ‘Star Trek’ and genres of science fiction and comic books… I really enjoy playing female characters that are multifaceted and often just as strong as the male characters. It’s important to me.”

As for Avengers: Doomsday, the movie will mark the return of Robert Downey Jr. to the franchise. The actor will portray the role of villainous Dr. Victor von Doom. The movie will hit theaters in December 2026.

