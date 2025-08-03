Tom Holland to be Joined by THIS Original Avengers Cast Member in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is one of the most highly anticipated films of Marvel, as it will mark the return of Tom Holland in the franchise. Just hours after the first teaser of the upcoming movie was dropped, the media reports confirmed that Mark Ruffalo, too, will make an appearance in the film.

Advertisement

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ruffalo, who played the role of Hulk in the previous Avengers films, is expected to contribute more than just a cameo to the cinematic piece.

The fourth Spider-Man installment will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. As announced earlier, Holland will also be joined by Sadie Sink and Jon Bernthal.

Hulk in Marvel Cinematic Universe

As for Ruffalo’s previous appearance in Marvel, the actor appeared as Hulk in the TV series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The audiences witnessed Bruce Banner still in his Professor Hulk version, where he was helping his cousin Jennifer Walters in her gained powers after a tragic car accident. At the end of the series, it was also revealed that Banner has a son named Skaar.

While it was speculated that Ruffalo might appear in Captain America: Brave New World as the Red Hulk, the role ultimately went to Harrison Ford.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ruffalo’s appearance in Spider-Man: Brand New Day will mark his 10th MCU mainline project. While the details about the Hulk’s role in the film have been kept under wraps, it can surely open the doors for the actor to join the rest of the cast members in Avengers: Doomsday.

In addition to Holland and Ruffalo, the upcoming film will also see the return of Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned, and Bernthal as the Punisher. Previously, in the teaser for the film, Holland debuted his new superhero suit. He is also heard asking, “We’re ready?”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will hit theaters on July 31, 2026.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man Brand New Day Teaser Breakdown: 5 Key Details About Tom Holland’s New Suit and MCU Return