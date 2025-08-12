Taylor Swift to Make Appearance in New Heights Podcast Alongside Travis Kelce? Here’s What Fans Can Expect from Highly Anticipated Episode

Taylor Swift is all set to make an appearance alongside Jason Kelce and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, in the upcoming episode of the New Heights podcast.

The announcement of the musician taking the chair opposite the podcast hosts comes after the NFL stars teased a “mystery guest” a day before. The hints fueled speculation amongst the fans, getting them excited for Swift to participate in a podcast.

By late evening on Tuesday, it was confirmed online that the Bad Karma crooner would make a podcast debut on Wednesday’s episode of New Heights. The makers dropped a teaser video with the musician on Instagram and titled it as “Taylor’s about to do a f*cking podcast!”

Taylor Swift joins Travis Kelce on New Heights podcast

In the teaser clip shared on Instagram, Swift adorably compliments her beau, Travis Kelce, claiming that the color blue looks nice on him. Swift referred to the NFL star’s sweater, and in response, Kelce said, “It’s the color of your eyes, sweetie… it’s why we match so well.”

Meanwhile, the fans highly anticipated an appearance by Swift on the podcast, since she has been dating the Kansas City Chiefs player for the past two years. Following an announcement montage shared by the New Heights team on social media, the audience, who immediately guessed the guest, went on to express their excitement on social media.

One of the users wrote, “Suddenly, my entire personality is just waiting for Wednesday.” Another one of the fans shared, “Thank God! My August is saved!”

A third netizen shared, “I had to keep rewatching his comment and her swearing. Ahhh. Is it real?” In addition to her appearance, the fans also noticed a little orange plaque card on the top left corner, with the musician’s initials, T.S., written on it.

The New Heights episode featuring Taylor Swift will be out on the channel at 7 PM ET on a Wednesday.

