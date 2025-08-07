The Office Spinoff The Paper Drops First Trailer, Showcasing New Volunteers at Toledo Truth Teller, WATCH

The Office spinoff is here. One of the highly anticipated projects will hit the digital screens soon. The trailer for The Paper has been dropped by Peacock, wherein the documentary crew heads into the Toledo Truth Teller, filming their new volunteers’ day-to-day activities.

Ever since the announcement of the new series, the fans have been excited for it to premiere digitally.

Moreover, the audience also wondered if Steve Carell or John Krasinski would make a comeback into the show as their iconic characters. While there have been no official reports about either of the two returning yet, the new show does bring back one character from the original mockumentary.

What can fans expect from The Paper trailer?

As for the trailer, it opens with a text onscreen that reads, "Several years ago, a documentary crew filmed the story of Dunder Mifflin. Now they've found a new subject." The first character, portrayed by Tim Key, is introduced, who goes on to list the products made out of paper. He says, "Toilet tissue, toilet seat protectors and local newspapers—and that is in order of quality."

Next up, Ramona Young, who is known for her work in Never Have I Ever, appears as Nicole. She looks confused by her employees’ behavior in the office. Esmeralda is yet another cheerful employee at the newspaper publishing house. She waves at the camera and cheerfully shows the article she penned. The title of the same read, "You Won't Believe How Much Ben Affleck Tipped His Limo Driver.”

Additional cast members include Domhnall Gleeson, who plays the boss, Chelsea Frei, Alex Edelman, and Melvin Gregg, among others. The trailer ends with the camera panning to Oscar, who will reprise his role in the spinoff as the gay employee. Seeing the crew, he goes on to say, "Not again, I'm not agreeing to any of this."

As for the plot of The Paper, the official logline reads, “In Toledo, Ohio, a documentary crew focuses its efforts on The Truth Teller, a historic but declining Midwestern newspaper trying to resurrect itself with volunteer reporters.”

The Paper will premiere on September 4 on Peacock.

