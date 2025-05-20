Will John Krasinski Appear in The Office Spin-Off The Paper? Mockumentary Alum Weighs In

John Krasinski has confirmed that he's available for a cameo in the new The Office spinoff, The Paper, premiering in September. At the premiere of his latest film co-starring Natalie Portman, titled Fountain of Youth, Krasinski said he was open to reprising his role as Jim Halpert.

Krasinski, who gained popularity for playing Jim in NBC's popular mockumentary, is down to returning for a cameo in the show's new spinoff series, The Paper. The actor revealed that while he hasn't been approached to make an appearance yet, he'd be happy to do so if Greg Daniels, the creator of the series, asked.

Krasinski told Entertainment Tonight, "I'd do anything for that guy," adding, "[Daniels] calls, I'll show up."

NBC first confirmed the spinoff on May 12. The Paper centers around the employees of a struggling historic local newspaper, The Truth Teller. "It’s about this struggling Midwestern newspaper that’s much reduced from its glory days. It’s a fruitful premise," Daniels previously shared with The Hollywood Reporter.

He added, "There’s a tremendous history for local papers. The villain here is the internet and the ability to look at everybody’s news for free, and all the ad revenue going to Google."

While Steve Carell has confirmed he will not be reprising his role as Michael Scott, he praised the idea of the spinoff, calling it innovative. John Krasinski concurred with this, explaining that he feels Gleeson will be great in the role and stating that he would be open to returning to the franchise if offered.

The Paper premieres later this September on Peacock, where The Office continues to be available for streaming.

