Young and the Restless March 27 Episode Recap: Traci Opens Up About Her Worries to Jack; Details Inside

In the new episode of Young and the Restless, Adam and Chelsea are playing around at the ranch and loving each other’s company. As the couple makes out, Chelsea reminds Adam that Connor had just been upstairs. Adam suggested that they tell him about the relationship. However, Chelsea worried that hearing about the big change, Connor’s OCD might just rile up.

Connor comes down and hearing the word “change,” he asks what the duo had been talking about. The pair reveals to him that they are together again and could share the news with whoever he likes. Connor is thrilled and Adam and Chelsea celebrate over how it went.

On the other hand, Phyllis runs into Diane, who shows concerns about the former’s kidnapping. Initially surprised, Phyllis accepts Diane’s apology.

Meanwhile, at the Crimson Lights, Traci is worried over her engagement. She meets Jack and tells him that she was having doubts about getting married to Alan.

Moreover, she reveals that the mysterious texts she had been receiving were connected to Sharon and Phyllis’ kidnapping. Traci also voices her doubts that Alan might not be what he shows. Jack tries to reassure the former, but Traci puts that Alan had proposed to her too quickly and left the country. Traci worries that she might have fallen for an imposter.