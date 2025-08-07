The Young and the Restless Spoilers, August 7 Episode: Will Lily Join Victor’s Revenge Plot Against Cane?

In the August 7 episode of The Young and the Restless, tensions rise as Victor sets his sights on Cane, hoping to recruit Lily in his plan. Meanwhile, Claire throws warnings at Audra, and Kyle pushes Adam to approve their move-in request. Here's everything that went down in Genoa City on Thursday’s episode.

Victor wants Lily to help take down Cane

At the coffeehouse, Victor meets with Lily and Devon to talk about Cane’s return. While Lily says she wants to stay away from her ex, Victor proposes something different. He suggests that Lily join him in a plan to keep Cane from regaining power in Genoa City.

Victor believes Cane still has feelings for Lily, and thinks they can use that to their advantage. Lily isn’t sold on the idea, but Victor insists it’s the best way to stop Cane from stirring up trouble, both personally and in business. Devon listens closely, and his opinion could influence Lily’s final decision.

Kyle and Claire push for Adam’s approval

Over at Newman Media, Adam is surprised when Claire and Kyle show up with a proposal. They want to move into Adam’s former apartment. While Adam likes the idea of helping out, he knows Victor warned him not to allow it.

With pressure mounting from his father over recent issues, including the Billy hit pieces, Adam is cautious. Still, Kyle argues that this apartment would mean a lot to Claire. Claire also seems eager to send a subtle message to Victor by living in the space.

Claire confronts Audra with a warning

Later in the episode, Claire catches up with Audra and doesn’t hold back. After learning about Audra’s attempt to get close to Kyle, on Victor’s orders, Claire warns her to back off.

Claire is confident in her relationship with Kyle and wants Audra to stop interfering. But Audra questions how secure Claire can really feel, especially since she doesn't know everything. Kyle has kept quiet about sharing kisses with Audra and even being near her while she was barely dressed. If the truth ever comes out, it could hurt his relationship with Claire.

