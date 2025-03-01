Kylie Jenner Opens Up About Grieving For Friend and Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero: 'Slepping Has Been...'

Kylie Jenner is grieving the loss of her beloved friend and hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero, who passed away unexpectedly at the age of 34. His family announced his death on Sunday, Feb. 23, leaving the beauty mogul and many in the industry heartbroken.

Guerrero was a highly sought-after hairstylist, known for working with high-profile clients such as Jenner and Jennifer Lopez. Following his passing, Jenner has been sharing emotional tributes to honor his memory.

On Friday, Feb. 28, the 27-year-old shared a screenshot of a seven-hour FaceTime call with her close friend and makeup artist, Ariel Tejada, writing, “sleeping has been the hardest. I love you @makeupbyariel.” Tejada reposted the message, expressing his love and support.

Jenner also posted a heartfelt Instagram Story featuring a throwback video of her and Guerrero laughing together in the backseat of a car, set to Leon Bridges’ song “River.”

In an earlier tribute on Tuesday, Feb. 25, Jenner described Guerrero as “a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support.” She reflected on their nearly decade-long friendship, saying, “He had a way of making even the heaviest days feel lighter.”

Beyond emotional support, Jenner also stepped in to help Guerrero’s family financially. His sister, Gris, revealed through a GoFundMe update that Jenner had offered to cover his funeral expenses, ensuring the family did not have to bear the financial burden alone. The $96,000 previously raised will now go toward securing Guerrero’s belongings and settling his assets.

An insider close to Jenner shared that Guerrero’s passing has deeply affected her, describing her as “shocked and very upset.” Despite her grief, she remains committed to supporting his family during this devastating time. As she continues to honor her dear friend’s legacy, Jenner’s tributes reflect the profound impact Guerrero had on her life.