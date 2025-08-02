Tom Holland Reacts to James Bond Casting Buzz as Villeneuve and Knight Join 007 Reboot

Tom Holland is staying tight-lipped amid growing rumors that he may be the next actor to play James Bond. His name has been circulating among high-profile stars believed to be in contention to replace Daniel Craig in the long-running spy franchise.

Holland recently made an appearance on chef Gordon Ramsay’s YouTube channel, where the two made fried chicken sandwiches and discussed Holland’s non-alcoholic beer brand. When asked about the James Bond rumors, Holland gave a brief response, without confirming or denying the speculation.

“Listen, there’s speculation at the minute. We’ll keep it to a minimum for now,” Holland said with a sheepish grin. “We’ll get there one day.” The British actor added, “Every young British actor, it’s the pinnacle of working in our industry. I already consider myself to be the luckiest kid alive. I could never have dreamed to have the career that I’ve had.”

Denis Villeneuve and Steven Knight join the next Bond film

The James Bond franchise is heading in a new direction, with a fresh creative team coming together. Dune director Denis Villeneuve has signed on to direct the upcoming film, while Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has been tapped as the screenwriter.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast, Knight shared his excitement: “It has always been on my bucket list and it's fantastic to be invited to do it, I can't wait to get started.”

Amazon MGM Studios is now overseeing the franchise after longtime producer Barbara Broccoli stepped back from creative control. Amy Pascal (Pascal Pictures), David Heyman (Heyday Films), and Tanya Lapointe are also producing the new installment, as per the Daily Mail.

Here’s what we know so far about the new James Bond

While the creative team is nearly set, there’s still no official word on who will take over the iconic 007 role. Producers are reportedly looking for a younger actor following Daniel Craig’s exit after 2021’s No Time To Die. Craig portrayed a more mature and emotionally complex version of Bond. Though names like Tom Holland continue to surface in speculation, no casting announcements have been made.

Tom Holland is currently filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the fourth solo film in the franchise. He is once again teaming up with co-star and real-life girlfriend Zendaya. Production kicked off in Glasgow, Scotland, with city streets transformed to look like New York City.

