Tom Holland Asks If Fans Are ‘Ready’ For New Era With First Glimpse At Spider-Man Brand New Day Suit, Watch

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is making the headlines after Marvel Entertainment unveiled a peek at the new spidey suit on Spider-Man Day (August 1, 2025). Now, Tom Holland himself has revealed the new look, and no, it is not by accident.

Tom Holland drops new look at his suit from Spider-Man: Brand New Day

In a new promo shared by the Spider-Man movie’s official handle, Tom Holland emerges from the shadows donning his new suit, asking, “We Ready?” The costume has a more comic-accurate look, standing unique compared to Holland’s previous Spidey suits.

In resemblance to Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man fits, the new one has raised webbing with the iconic red and blue colors. What makes it even more special is the larger spider insignia, unlike the previous ones.

Check out the new promo for Spider-Man: Brand New Day

With the new promo, the official release date for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been confirmed as July 31, 2026. The film is currently undergoing shoot in Glasgow, with reports indicating a massive fight sequence being filmed between Holland’s Spider-Man and Jon Bernthal’s Punisher.

Talking about Brand New Day’s cast, the film is set to have Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/ Hulk, Zendaya returning as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, and Michael Mando as Mac Gargan/Scorpion. Apart from them, Liza Colón-Zayas and Stranger Things fame Sadie Sink are also part of the movie, but their characters are yet to be revealed.

The 4th iteration of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is being helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who previously worked on MCU’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Spider-Man’s previous instalment

Tom Holland was last seen donning the spidey suit for the movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home. The 2021 superhero film was the third installment in the trilogy helmed by Jon Watts.

The film narrates the tale of Peter Parker aka Spider-Man, disrupting the sanctity of the multiverse after Dr Strange’s spell goes wrong due to Parker’s actions. With the universe broken, several Spider-Man villains from a parallel universe fall through, leading to chaos.

How Peter saved the day and what sacrifices he had to make formed the story. Apart from Holland, the film had special appearances by previous Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

