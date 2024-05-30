'Wasn't Just Meant To Be': Megan Mullally Reveals Why She And Nick Offerman Decided To Not Have Kids

Megan Mullally recently spoke about why she and her husband Nick Offerman agreed to not have kids. The American actress and her husband tied the knot in 2003. In a recent interview, the actress called the urge to have kids as the “last taboo” of her generation. Here’s what Megan Mullally said about not wanting to have kids.

Megan Mullally on not having kids

Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman have been together for two decades now. Megan recently opened up about why they haven’t produced a child after the long marriage. The main reason was that they never had “an organic burning desire” to have children.

Mullally also recalled how her mother wanted to have 10 children unlike her. Megan spoke about how “thrilled” her mother would be if she gave birth to a child.

“If you’re in a place financially where you can’t afford to have your own life and feel like you’re able to be creative, then that could make you a lot more resentful,” she added. The star pointed out that she was in no way “anti-children” in life. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Megan Mullally says having kids didn’t work for her

Mullally also noted that her biological clock had been long ticking by the time she met Nick. Megan and Nick met when she was 41, the actress explained how it was a little late for her to have kids by then.

Advertisement

The star also revealed that they tried to have kids the “old-fashioned way” but it did not work out. Mullaley accepted that it was “never meant to be” but she “has never been traumatized about not having children.”

Megan and Nick first met in 2000 when they both starred in The Berlin Circle. They were spotted together at a Glen Campbell concert soon after. After briefly dating for two years the couple got engaged in 2002. In September 2003 the two got married at their home in Los Angeles.

The couple has been co-stars on screen several times. The two were a part of the cast of the sitcom Parks and Recreation. They’ve also appeared in 9 movies together including Stealing Harvard, Hotel Transylvania, and Smashed.

ALSO READ: Parks and Recreation Star Adam Scott Jokes Calzones Are Going to Be on His 'Gravestone'; Says It's Following Him Around