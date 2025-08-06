Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 Twitter Reviews: Jenna Ortega Shines Onscreen, Fans Call It 'Fabulous'

Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 has hit the digital screens today, August 6. As Jenna Ortega returns as her iconic character of Wednesday Addams, fans are hailing her powerful performance in the show, alongside the other cast members. The new bunch of episodes has set a darker tone, unraveling new mysteries and secrets.

The audience witnessed the return of some old characters, as well as some new faces, that provide the required depth to the storyline. Speaking of the new season, the co-creator, Alfred Gough, revealed to the Radio Times, “We want to keep expanding the world of Nevermore and go deeper with the characters.”

Wednesday season 2 part 1 fan reviews

Taking to their X accounts, the fans of the Netflix show shared their thoughts about the first four episodes of Wednesday season 2, which were dropped on August 6. One of the users went on to state, “The second season of #Wednesday could have disappointed… After watching the first two episodes, it is clear it won't! It's fabulous!!!!!”

Another fan wrote that with only the first half of the second season being released, the Jenna Ortega starrer is already a masterpiece. “WEDNESDAY SEASON 2 IS ALREADY A MASTERPIECE.” A netizen went on to mention, “wednesday season two is better than season one i can’t even lie.”

A fan stated, “I’ve watched the first episode of #Wednesday S2, and surprisingly, it doesn’t disappoint. The first episode highlights its darker tones, improved horror and complex storylines that Wednesday finds herself in the middle of. A strong start to the season, and hopefully it keeps up.”

What is Wednesday season 2 about?

Wednesday season 2 sees the return of Ortega’s character back into the Nevermore Academy. When asked how she feels about getting back to school after a break, Wednesday Addams replies, “like returning to the scene of a crime.”

Moreover, the audience witnessed in the trailer that Wednesday’s face is streaked with black tears, and her mother asks her what she saw. Ortega’s character responds, “Enid dies and it’s all my fault.”

As for the plot of the new season, the creator, Miles Millar, revealed to Tudum, “Wednesday goes into this season thinking she knows Nevermore. It’s the first time she’s returned to a school willingly. But as soon as she gets back, nothing happens that she’s expecting. She thinks she’s going to be in control, that she knows where all the bodies are buried, and she doesn’t.”

Wednesday season 2 part 1 is out on Netflix. Part 2 is scheduled to hit the digital screens on September 3, 2025.

