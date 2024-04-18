Who Is Sharon Summerall? All We Know About Don Henley's Wife

Love stories often have twists and turns before finding their happy ending. For Don Henley, the drummer and lead vocalist of The Eagles, it took a few tries before he found his forever love. Sharon Summerall, a former model, and fellow Texan is the one who stole his heart.

Well, Sharon Summerall is not just his wife, she’s a remarkable woman with her own story. From her early days as a model to her personal struggles and family life, let’s dive into what makes Sharon Summerall the woman behind the music legend.

Born in Texas

Born on April 30, 1963, Sharon is a true Texan. She grew up in Dallas, surrounded by the countryside and farm life. She attended Richardson High School and later graduated from Southern Methodist University in Dallas in 1985.

Summerall comes from a close-knit family. She is the daughter of Charles Summerall and the late Kathryn Summerall, who sadly passed away in 2018 due to Alzheimer’s disease. She has two siblings Brian Summerall and Victoria Sudderth, who also reside in Texas.

A star-studded love story

The Eagles’ drummer and lead vocalist, Don Henley, has had his fair share of high-profile relationships. From dating famous names like Stevie Nicks and Lois Chiles to being engaged to Maren Jensen, Henley had his share of romance. Yet, it was his bond with Summerall, that truly changed her life.

Introduced by music agent Angus Wynne in 1993, Don Henley and Sharon Summerall had an instant connection. The connection grew with time and both of them tied the knot in a lavish ceremony. Bruce Springsteen, Sting, and Billy Joel, were some of the celebrities who attended their wedding in Malibu in 1995.

Diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis

Sharon began her journey in the glamorous world of modelling in the early 80s. Her striking beauty and confidence led her to work with top agencies like Ford Models, Eva Models, and Elite. Her talent also led her to walk on international runways in New York, Paris, and Milan. But destiny had different plans for her.

Just as her career was rising, Sharon got diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in the early ‘90s. MS is a challenging disease affecting the nervous system, and for Sharon, it meant putting a pause on her modelling dreams. But despite all of this Henley was by her side.

“She is managing, holding her own. She has her good and bad weeks,” Henley told The Mirror in 2008. Fortunately Sharon has the relapsing/remitting form of MS, which offers her hope for better days in the future.

Sharon’s beautiful fam-jam

Henley and Summerall are proud parents to three children: Annabel, Julia, and Will. Choosing to raise their kids away from the Hollywood spotlight, the couple relocated to Texas to give their children a more grounded upbringing.

“I wanted my children to have an upbringing similar to my own and family is our priority,” Henly once said in an interview with The Mirror. “It is easier to do here because my wife’s parents are also very much involved,” Henly added.

Henley and Sharon’s love

Even with Summerall’s MS diagnosis, Henley has stood by her side as a loving husband for almost 28 years. Henly also wrote a song called Everything is Different Now for Summerall, expressing how much she means to him.

