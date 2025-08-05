Why is the Royal Family Reluctant to Reconcile With Meghan Markle? Palace Insider Reveals Reasons

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been at a rift with the members of the Royal Family ever since they took an exit from Buckingham Palace. According to the new reports, the royal family is ready to communicate with the Duke of Sussex but is reluctant to patch up things with Markle.

The sources revealed to the media portal that trust remains the obstacle in the relationships; neither the king nor the rest of the family is ready to trust the Duchess.

In conversation with the Daily Mail, the palace insiders claimed that the royal family is hesitant about talking with Markle, fearing that it could be used as "material for her projects."

Will Prince Harry ever reconcile with his British Royal Family members?

According to the sources, Prince Harry’s aide met with King Charles’ team to talk about the potential reconciliation. However, an insider revealed, “They just don’t trust her,” referring to Meghan Markle and her statements about the royal family in her projects.

Amid the ongoing talks between the representatives of the Duke and the King, Prince Harry recently expressed his genuine wish to get together with his family.

In his memoir, Spare, the Duke went on to mention his full desire to step back into Buckingham Palace, alongside his father, brother, and the rest of the members. In the previous conversation with the BBC, too, the prince said, "I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point continuing to fight anymore; life is precious.”

As for the rift, Prince Harry and his wife stepped down from their royal duties in 2020, and walked out of Buckingham Palace after alleging the royals of using racial comments for the Suits alum.

The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex, along with their children, have been residing in California since 2022.

