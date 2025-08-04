Did Prince Harry Get Into a Fight With Prince Andrew Over His Comments About Meghan Markle? Duke of Sussex Spills Truth

Prince Harry has responded to the rumors of him getting into a fight with Prince Andrew over his comments about Meghan Markle. The Duke of Sussex went on to deny the allegations of him throwing punches at his uncle after he allegedly said inappropriate words behind Harry’s back.

The father of two’s clarification came days after Daily Mail dropped an excerpt from Andrew Lownie’s book about Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, named Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York.

Truth about the alleged incident between Prince Harry and Prince Andrew?

In the excerpt mentioned by the media portal, it was revealed that the alleged brawl between Prince Harry and Prince Andrew took place in 2013, after the Duke of York said things about the former royal member. According to the text, things quickly escalated between the princes to the extent that “punches were thrown,” and Andrew was left bleeding.

Furthermore, it is revealed that Prince Andrew, who himself had been shown the exit door by the late Queen Elizabeth, commented on Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle. He went on to call the Suits alum an “opportunist.”

However, providing a clarification over the incident, a rep for Prince Harry revealed in a statement obtained by US Weekly, “I can confirm neither of those things are true.” They added, “Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have never had a physical fight, nor did Prince Andrew ever make those comments about the Duchess of Sussex to Prince Harry.”

Meanwhile, the allegations are making rounds on the internet, amid the ongoing tension between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the British Royal family.

As for Prince Andrew, he was shunned from Buckingham Palace after his connections with Jeffrey Epstein came to light.

Following their exit from the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living in California with their two kids.

