Why Was Love Island Alum Cashel Barnett Arrested in Utah? Everything We Know About Reality Star’s Case So Far

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of domestic violence.

Cashel Barnett, widely known as a former contestant of Love Island, was recently arrested for domestic violence. According to reports, the reality show alum has been held in custody in Utah. He was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on Monday.

A report by Entertainment Weekly states that Barnett was taken into custody on charges of assault and domestic violence, confirmed by the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Department. He is currently facing two third-degree felony counts of aggravated assault and domestic violence in the presence of a child, along with two counts of misdemeanor assault.

The star from Love Island was booked on these charges on May 9, and a warrant for his arrest was issued by a judge three days later. Additionally, Salt Lake County Deputy District Attorney Ronda Woolson has issued a no-bail warrant for Barnett.

This followed a lethality assessment conducted with the alleged victim, Cashel Barnett’s former partner and the mother of their child. Reports say she feared Barnett might try to kill her if he wasn’t held in custody.

Meanwhile, a detention hearing is scheduled for Thursday in the domestic violence case.

Talking to the outlet, Andrew K. Deesing, Barnett’s attorney, said, "Upon learning about the arrest warrant, Mr. Barnett immediately retained counsel and surrendered to Utah’s Third District Court first thing Monday morning."

According to authorities, Barnett’s ex reported the April 10 incident on April 25. She stated that while trying to calm him with a hug, he slapped her arms away, followed her to the bedroom, lifted her by the neck, slammed her onto the bed, and choked her—all in front of their child.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

