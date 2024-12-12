Hyun Bin gushes about wife Son Ye Jin and her dedication to their 2-year-old son; details 'fight' over his looks

Popular South Korean actor Hyun Bin is set to make a highly anticipated appearance on the variety show You Quiz on the Block. This marks the end of his long hiatus from variety shows, which has kept fans eager for more personal glimpses of the star. In the preview of the next episode, the actor can be seen talking about his wife, Son Ye Jin, and his 2-year-old son.

On December 11, 2024, the preview for the variety show You Quiz on the Block has been released, featuring none other than Hyun Bin. In the video, Hyun Bin shared anecdotes about his wife, Son Ye Jin, and his personal life, offering a mix of humor and heartfelt moments. He revealed that Son Ye Jin had advised him about the abundance of cameras on the show, drawing from her own experience.

On a more personal note, Hyun Bin spoke about his son, playfully revealing, "My wife hopes our son will resemble her, while I hope he takes after me." He concluded with a touching video message for Son Ye Jin and praised her motherhood, expressing his deep admiration and gratitude for everything she does.

During the segment, Yoo Jae Suk asked if Hyun Bin still owned the iconic tracksuit from Secret Garden, and Hyun Bin confirmed that he did, humorously noting that his signature scent was “cherry,” hinting at a funny backstory.

The actor will be appearing in the variety show for the promotion for the upcoming movie Harbin. It is a biographical historical action thriller set in 1909, focusing on a high-stakes game of pursuit and suspicion between individuals heading to Harbin for a shared mission and those determined to stop them. Hyun Bin takes on the role of General Ahn Jung Geun, the revered Korean independence activist renowned for assassinating Itō Hirobumi, Japan's first Prime Minister, in 1909.

The rest of the cast includes Park Jung Min, Jo Woo Jin, Jeon Yeo Been, Yoo Jae Myung, and Lee Dong Wook, among others. Harbin will hit the theaters on December 24, 2024.

