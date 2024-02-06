Kim Go Eun talks about her burnout after Goblin with Gong Yoo; recalls ‘I was scared to meet people’

Actress Kim Go Eun discussed her rise in popularity following her role in Goblin during an appearance on Jeong Jae Hyung's channel on February 4. The video, titled 'You’re really cool, Go Eun-ah,' is now doing the rounds on social media highlighting the trust and viewership she gained for her acting.

Kim Go Eun talks about how she had a burnout after Goblin with Gong Yoo

Kim Go Eun, who received eight awards for her debut film A Muse, expressed a sense of relief, revealing, "I could truly become an actress by taking one step further. That was the best I could do at that time." Reflecting on her initial foray into dramas with Cheese in the Trap, she revealed, "I was quite scared, but I took on the project for my grandmother. Having lived with her for about six years, and knowing her love for TV dramas, I felt compelled to do it for her."

Reflecting on her experience while filming for Goblin, Kim Go Eun further shared, "Even during the filming, I didn’t understand the whole story. There were many parts of Cheese in the Trap that made me feel concerned. They told me to act freely, so I did a cooking scene and filmed 40 cuts. I thought the filming was tough, but the staff followed my movements and eyes meticulously, which I didn’t realize at the time. As I continued acting, I began to catch up with the process, and I guess the staff must have had a hard time. I learned a lot from the filming of Goblin.”

After Goblin, Kim Go Eun chose the movie Sunset in My Hometown as her next project. She confessed, "I had burnout after 'Goblin' ended. I got scared of meeting people and felt like I couldn’t meet anyone. I realized how many times these moments would come, and every time, I believed that I must work hard on every project." Fortunately, her role in Sunset in My Hometown supporting lead actor Park Jung-min brought a sense of comfort, and she expressed interest in working with Director Lee Jun-ik, hearing positive stories about the filming experience.

More about Kim Go Eun

Kim Go Eun is a South Korean actress affiliated with BH Entertainment. She made her debut on screen in the 2012 film A Muse. In 2019, Kim was honored to serve as a Chanel ambassador for South Korea and later became one of the featured personalities in Chanel's J12 Turns 20 campaign in 2020. Additionally, in 2019, Kim Go Eun took on the role of an honorary ambassador for the Ministry of Environment's Resource Circulation. This appointment showcased her active involvement in social contribution and environmental protection initiatives. She participated in various activities, including supporting wildfire victims in the Gangwon area and advocating for environmental responsibility through initiatives such as the NO Plastic Challenge.

