Kim Sae Ron’s father slams Kim Soo Hyun’s agency and YouTuber Lee Jin Ho: ‘Stop playing these childish games’

In an emotional and direct rebuttal to GOLDMEDALIST's recent statement issued on behalf of actor Kim Soo Hyun, the family of the late actress Kim Sae Ron has once again spoken out through the Garosero Research Institute’s YouTube channel. In a lengthy and impassioned response, Kim Sae Ron’s father condemned the actor, his agency, and YouTuber Lee Jin Ho for what he described as their failure to acknowledge the harm they caused to his daughter.

The core of his criticism was aimed at the agency’s response to the legal notice sent to Kim Sae Ron, demanding that she repay a substantial sum of 700 million KRW (approximately 482,000 USD). According to the father, the statement from GOLDMEDALIST, which appeared to be drafted with the assistance of top-tier legal counsel, was designed not to provide clarity or address the emotional and ethical concerns surrounding Kim Sae Ron’s situation, but instead to limit any potential legal or reputational fallout for both the actor and the agency.

“But will the public believe what was said? Just because Kim Soo Hyun and/or the agency do not admit to it, does it make the letter any less romantic in nature? Do you think it’s right to keep pushing the narrative that the legal team came up with? Even after seeing the letter?” the father questioned.

“Has GOLD MEDALIST filed a lawsuit or report for embezzlement against Kim Soo Hyun or the CEO, Lee Sa Rang? Is that why the agency sent Sae Ron a legal notice demanding the 700 million KRW (about 482,000 USD) be paid back in 13 months, threatening to sue if not paid?”

He went on to emphasize how the agency's lack of communication with Kim Sae Ron regarding the legal notice left her in a state of confusion and distress. The father explained that Kim Sae Ron had made multiple attempts to reach out to the agency to clarify whether the demand for repayment was truly Kim Soo Hyun’s decision or the agency's own initiative. However, despite her best efforts, she received no response, forcing her to endure further isolation at a time when she most needed support.

He revealed, “Bringing up an absurd ’embezzlement’ talk does that make those actions right. So, please stop playing these childish games. At no point did anyone from GOLD MEDALIST reach out to Sae Ron and tell her not to be surprised. No one told her that the legal notice was part of a legal process that the agency was following.”

Adding further to the tension, Kim Sae Ron’s father sharply criticized Lee Jin Ho, a YouTuber who had previously posted videos making disparaging remarks about his daughter. The videos, which have since been taken down, accused Kim Sae Ron of mistreating staff and being a disruptive figure on set. In his rebuttal, the father strongly denied these claims, pointing to the many colleagues, co-stars, and staff members who had attended Kim Sae Ron’s wake—a stark contrast to the absence of representatives from GOLDMEDALIST, despite the agency’s long association with the actress.

“After she was ignored endlessly, Sae Ron posted the photo [of her and Kim Soo Hyun] to spark some sort of response. Yet, YouTuber Lee Jin Ho mocked her by posting a video with a thumbnail reading, ‘The Real Reason Actress Kim Sae Ron Has Gone Wild.’ In the video, Lee Jin Ho asked, ‘What’s going on with her? Why is she causing so much controversy?’” the father stated.

This accusation, according to the father, completely misrepresented Kim Sae Ron’s actions, which were, in fact, an attempt to get a response from the agency and the actor who had ignored her for so long. Kim Sae Ron’s father continued to criticize Lee Jin Ho’s handling of the situation, accusing him of sensationalizing her struggles and using them for personal gain.

In addition to attacking Kim Sae Ron’s character, Lee Jin Ho had also insinuated that she lacked proper social skills due to her early start in the entertainment industry, suggesting that her behavior was a result of her upbringing on film sets rather than a normal, stable family life. The father, once again, rejected these claims, insisting that Kim Sae Ron had always been part of a loving, supportive family and that Lee Jin Ho's attacks were baseless.

The father also took issue with Lee Jin Ho’s continual speculation about Kim Sae Ron’s post-incident life, particularly regarding her decision to work at a café. Lee Jin Ho had suggested that her job was an attempt to regain relevance and that she was letting loose after a period of hardship. In a pointed remark, Kim Sae Ron’s father questioned Lee Jin Ho’s sources, accusing him of fabricating details for his stories and misrepresenting his daughter’s actions. “I just want to know, who were the acquaintances that you spoke to? But I have a feeling that he didn’t speak to anyone and the ‘acquaintances’ are him and his buddies instead.”

In his closing remarks, Kim Sae Ron’s father expressed his disbelief that a self-proclaimed reporter like Lee Jin Ho could spread such damaging rumors without verifying them, ultimately transforming personal opinions into public news.

“After all those videos, after all the things he said... Who would believe that Lee Jin Ho was trying to help Sae Ron? Would his family and children believe him? Would he be willing to show his videos to his parents, look them in the eyes and say he was honestly trying to help? Can he interview them and ask if they think what he did was the right thing?”