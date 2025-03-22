Kim Sae Ron’s mother reveals real relationship of aunt amid Lee Jin Ho’s defamation claims as Kim Soo Hyun dating rumors escalate

The family of the late actress Kim Sae Ron and YouTuber Lee Jin Ho have been exchanging serious accusations as Kim Soo Hyun's dating scandal escalates. The dispute started when Lee Jin Ho declared that he was taking legal action against someone he called Kim Sae Ron's "fake aunt," which sparked an intense reaction from the actress's relatives.

Kim Sae Ron's family released a statement during a live broadcast on the YouTube channel HOVERLAB (Garo Sero Research Institute) on March 21. Kim Sae Ron's mother responded to Lee Jin Ho's charges head-on in the statement. She claimed that the woman in question had been a vital source of support for her family for almost 20 years. Kim Sae Ron's mother claims that this aunt has helped Kim Sae Ron both practically and emotionally since she was a young child.

Kim Sae Ron's mother said, "We met when Sae Ron was about six years old and working as a child actress. As a fellow mother of a child actor, we helped each other, alternating between housework and managerial duties. Over nearly 20 years, my children and I have considered her like a real aunt and relied on her.”

Kim Sae Ron's mother described the aunt as a constant source of consolation and assistance throughout her statement, especially during difficult times. She explained how the aunt helped out around the house, took care of the kids, and offered consolation when things got tough.

Kim Sae Ron’s mother explained her bond with the aunt, stating, “Whenever I was sick, she would drop everything and rush to me. When I was struggling, she stayed up all night to listen. Sometimes we argued when we had disagreements, but she was like a friend and older sister to my children, listening to things they couldn’t tell me." Kim Sae Ron's mother reveals that the aunt even took care of their meals when it was needed. She said, "Isn’t that what family is?” Kim Sae Ron's mother then questioned, “What more does she need to do to be considered a real aunt? Are there other conditions to qualify as one?”

The family stressed that this woman, aka the aunt, had been by their side constantly since Kim Sae Ron's passing, handling outside correspondence and providing consolation. Lee Jin Ho was accused by Kim Sae Ron's mother of falsifying the facts and making exaggerated claims to keep the public interested.

On March 17, the family filed a defamation lawsuit against him, alleging that his content spread false information and worsened Kim Sae Ron’s mental health. Following her death, Lee Jin Ho made his videos private, but he has continued to assert new claims against the family.

Lee Jin Ho made the matter worse on March 19, claiming that Kim Sae Ron had secretly wed a man she met in the US, got pregnant, and had an abortion. Lee Jin Ho continues to push boundaries, suggesting further revelations and implying that the “fake aunt” and her husband may have had a role in Kim Sae Ron’s death.