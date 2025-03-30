Kim Soo Hyun to BREAK SILENCE via press conference amid Kim Sae Ron dating scandal; Know when and where it's scheduled

Amid the ongoing scrutiny around him possibly dating fellow labelmate and actress Kim Sae Ron while she was a minor, actor Kim Soo Hyun is set to hold an emergency press conference on March 31. According to his agency, GOLDMEDALIST, the actor will be appearing with his lawyer for the event.

According to the actor's management label, on March 30, Kim Soo Hyun, along with his legal representative, will be at the Stanford Hotel in Sangam-dong, Seoul on March 31 to address the press and directly talk about his ongoing controversies. The event will be held at 4:30 KST (1 pm IST) alongside the law firm LK & Partners' attorney Kim Jong Beok.

According to a report by Allkpop, GOLDMEDALIST expressed regret for the ongoing issues with a statement saying, "Firstly, we would like to sincerely apologize for causing concern due to the recent events. We have arranged the press conference to directly speak with the reports and clarify our stance."

It has also been noted that while Kim Soo Hyun will be present and possibly speak during the event, there will be no chance for the press to ask questions to the actor, as a Q&A session will not be held. It is likely that the actor will leave right after addressing the journalists.

The current scandal concerning the Queen of Tears star involves accusations of dating late actress Kim Sae Ron when she was 15 years old by her family and newer allegations of forcing late K-pop star Sulli to film explicit scenes for the film Real ahead of her death as per her brother.

This will be the first time Kim Soo Hyun himself will be speaking out about the wave of allegations levied against him since the controversy began at the start of March. He has since admitted to dating Kim Sae Ron but argued that they were only in a relationship when she was an adult. His agency is yet to confirm its position regarding Sulli's brother's accusations.