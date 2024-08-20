7 spine-chilling Korean movies like The Host you must watch for a supernatural thrill

If you're a fan of movies similar to The Host, where the supernatural collides with intense human drama, you're in for a treat. South Korea has a rich cinematic tradition of blending horror, thriller, and fantasy elements to create unforgettable experiences.

From the heart-pounding zombie apocalypse in Train to Busan to the eerie psychological terror of Hansel & Gretel, these films will keep you on the edge of your seat. Whether it's battling mythical creatures in Monstrum or navigating life-and-death situations in #Alive, here are seven must-watch Korean movies that deliver supernatural thrills.

7 Korean movies like The Host you need to watch for spine-chilling thrills

1. Train to Busan

Cast: Gong Yoo, Jung Yu Mi, Ma Dong Seok, Kim Su Wan, Choi Woo Shik, Ahn So Hee, Kim Eui Sung

IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

Release year: 2016

Genre: Action, Horror

Train to Busan is a gripping, heart-pounding thrill ride that redefines the zombie genre. Directed by Yeon Sang Ho, this South Korean masterpiece plunges passengers into a terrifying fight for survival as a zombie apocalypse erupts on a high-speed train.

With intense action, emotionally charged scenes, and an unforgettable climax, it masterfully combines suspense with significant family moments. As the train hurtles towards safety, the true test of humanity unfolds in the most unexpected ways, leaving audiences breathless and moved.

2. MONSTRUM

Cast: Kim Myung Min, Kim In Kwon, Lee Hyeri, Choi Woo Shik

IMDB Rating: 6.1/10

Release year: 2018

Genre: Period, action, horror

Monstrum is a gripping historical horror that blends folklore with intense action. Directed by Heo Jong Ho, the film is set in 1527 Joseon, where a plague and rumors of a monstrous creature, Monstrum, cast a shadow over the kingdom.

When King Jungjong's trusted general, Yoon Gyeom, along with his daughter and loyal companions, is summoned from retirement, they embark on a perilous quest to uncover the truth behind the terror. The film masterfully combines historical intrigue with chilling suspense, delivering a thrilling ride through dark legends and deadly dangers.

3. #Alive

Cast: Yoo Ah In, Park Shin Hye

IMDB Rating: 6.3/10

Release year: 2020

Genre: Post-apocalyptic, action, horror

#Alive is a gripping survival thriller that brings the zombie apocalypse into the confines of a high-rise apartment. Directed by Cho Il Hyung, the film follows Oh Joon Woo, a video game streamer who must navigate the horrors of a city overrun by zombies while trapped alone in his Seoul apartment.

With inventive use of technology and a tense atmosphere, it combines isolation with relentless action, delivering a riveting story of desperation and hope as Joon Woo fights for survival and connection.

4. The Divine Fury

Cast: Park Seo Joon, Ahn Sung Ki, Woo Do Hwan

IMDB Rating: 6.3/10

Release year: 2019

Genre: Action, horror, thriller

The Divine Fury, directed by Kim Joo Hwan, is a thrilling blend of supernatural and martial arts action. Starring Park Seo Joon as Yong Hoo, a champion MMA fighter who acquires divine powers, the film delves into his struggle with a dark past and newfound stigmata.

Partnering with exorcist Father Ahn, Yong-hoo faces a relentless demonic force in Korea. With intense fight scenes and a gripping narrative, it’s a powerful clash of faith and fury against the forces of evil.

5. The Call

Cast: Park Shin Hye, Jeon Jong Seo, Kim Sung Ryung, Lee El

IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

Release year: 2020

Genre: Science-fiction, psychological thriller

The Call, directed by Lee Chung Hyun, spins a chilling tale of fate and fear as Park Shin Hye and Jeon Jong Seo deliver gripping performances. The film follows Seo Yeon and Young Sook, who connect across time through a mysterious phone call.

Their intertwined fates unravel dark secrets and twist reality in unexpected ways. As Seo Yeon’s past collides with Young-sook’s haunting present, the movie crafts a thrilling, eerie narrative that explores the perilous consequences of tampering with time.

6. Hansel & Gretel

Cast: Chun Jung Myung, Eun Won Jae, Shim Eun Kyung, Jin Ji Hee

IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

Release year: 2007

Genre: Dark-fantasy, horror

Hansel & Gretel, directed by Yim Pil Sung, is a darkly enchanting tale blending fairy-tale whimsy with eerie suspense. When salesman Eun Soo finds himself trapped in a sinister forest, he encounters the unnervingly childlike inhabitants of the 'House of Happy Children,' led by the telekinetic Man Bok.

As he unravels their disturbing secrets and attempts to escape, he discovers a haunting blend of trauma and supernatural power. With a chilling conclusion, the film explores the price of survival and the unsettling nature of childhood innocence.

7. PENINSULA

Cast: Gang Dong Won, Lee Jung Hyun, Kwon Hae Hyo

IMDB Rating: 5.5/10

Release year: 2020

Genre: Post-apocalyptic, action, horror

In Peninsula, a harrowing sequel to Train to Busan, former soldier Jung Seok returns to a ravaged South Korea to retrieve a truck full of cash amid a zombie apocalypse. With the wasteland teeming with undead, ruthless militias and echoes of past regrets, Jung Seok's mission spirals into a desperate fight for survival.

As he allies with a courageous family and faces treacherous foes, Peninsula delivers a gripping blend of action and emotion, exploring redemption and resilience in a world overrun by chaos.

Movies like The Host have set a high standard for supernatural thrillers, blending intense action with eerie, otherworldly elements that keep viewers on the edge of their seats. If you’re craving more heart-pounding suspense, these seven films, Train To Busan, #Alive, Monstrum, The Divine Fury, The Call, Hansel & Gretel, and Peninsula, offer a mix of apocalyptic terror, ancient curses, and modern-day horrors. Each movie delivers a unique spin on the genre, making them must-watches for anyone seeking a supernatural thrill that lingers long after the credits roll.

